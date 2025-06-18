Chuck Schumer's Latest Deflection About the Biden Health Cover Up Is Beyond Absurd
Iran Refuses to Surrender — Even As Its Power Crumbles

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 18, 2025 1:45 PM
Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP

In a defiant social media post, Iran’s Supreme Leader,  Ali Khamenei, dismissed President Trump’s call for unconditional surrender, declaring the regime would not accept ‘imposed peace.’ 

The Iranian delegation to the United Nations also lashed out at President Trump's demand, stating that "Iran does NOT negotiate under duress, shall NOT accept peace under duress, and certainly NOT with a has-been warmonger clinging to relevance."

Not only did they refuse to surrender, but Iran's leader also escalated the conflict by issuing a threat to America.

As of now, Iran is in no place to reject surrender or issue threats. Israel has been raining hellfire on Iran since Friday. They have decapitated the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, hobbled the country's nuclear development capabilities, maintains continued and unchallenged control of Iranian airspace, and had to be stopped by President Trump from killing the Ayatollah. Russia has done little to help Iran, stretched thin in Ukraine, and China has done little more than allegedly deliver supplies. Iran has been defanged, isolated, and strategically cornered, yet its leaders continue to posture as though they still hold any cards.

