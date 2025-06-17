VP Vance Gives His View of Iran 'From the Inside'
Fetterman: Israel Should've Taken Out Iran's Supreme Leader—No Mercy

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 17, 2025 2:15 PM
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) has, once again, taken a position that won't go over well with the rest of his party. As the conflict between Israel and Iran enters its fifth day, progressives have unsurprisingly criticized Israel’s offensive against Iran. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) called Israel's attacks reckless and illegal, and introduced a bill to prevent American involvement without Congressional approval. Meanwhile, Representative Thomas Massie (R-KY) has promised to introduce a bill this Wednesday to try and prevent further American involvement in the conflict. His bill has gained support from none other than Squad members Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), as well as other Democratic lawmakers. 

But Senator Fetterman has made his position clear; aligning himself with President Trump, he stands firmly with Israel. Appearing on Fox News, Fetterman was asked about his earlier remarks urging Israel to show no mercy and, if given the opportunity, to kill Iran’s Supreme Leader. He doubled down.

During the same interview, Sen. Fetterman was asked about Sen. Sanders, who introduced the "No War Against Iran Act," which would prevent the use of federal funds to support foreign wars without Congressional approval. Fetterman quipped, "I'm gonna vote that down. I've gotten in a habit of voting some of his votes down..."

