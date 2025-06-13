'Wipe Them Out': Fetterman Backs Israel’s Strike on Iran and Calls for More

Democrat Sen. John Fetterman’s (PA) recent comments urging Israel to continue targeting Iranian leadership and nuclear personnel mark a surprising shift from the typical left-wing talking points on Middle East policy. In a bold statement that aligns more closely with a strong national defense and pro-Israel stance traditionally championed by the right, Fetterman made it clear he supports Israel’s right to defend itself with decisive action.

“Our commitment to Israel must be absolute, and I fully support this attack. Keep wiping out Iranian leadership and the nuclear personnel. We must provide whatever is necessary—military, intelligence, weaponry—to fully back Israel in striking Iran," Fetterman wrote on X.

Fetterman’s comments follow Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz’s declaration of a state of emergency, issued after Israel launched a strategic strike targeting Iranian leadership and its nuclear development infrastructure on Thursday.

The senator has been a steadfast supporter of Israel, frequently distancing himself from members of his own party who have downplayed the severity of Hamas’s terrorist attacks. On his social media, he pinned a video from 2023 showing his Senate office adorned with posters of every hostage taken by Hamas, vowing they will remain up until each individual is safely returned home.

Fetterman has strongly criticized Iran's possession of 900 pounds of uranium enriched up to 60 percent, warning that continued negotiations are futile given Iran’s clear commitment to developing a nuclear weapon. He also argued that the global community and left-leaning media should be outraged at Iran, Hamas, Hezbollah, and the surge in antisemitism, not at Israel, which he described as the Middle East’s only true democracy and a nation that upholds genuine progressive values.

“We cannot allow that. We can’t negotiate with this regime,” he wrote on X.

Also backing Fetterman is his Republican counterpart, Sen. Dave McCormick (R-PA), who voiced strong support for Israel’s military action against Iran. He called it a necessary step to stop the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism from obtaining nuclear weapons. McCormick emphasized that Iran poses a global threat and has American blood on its hands. He added that he and his wife pray for Israel’s success and affirmed his full support for the country’s efforts to protect regional and global security.