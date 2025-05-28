Judge Jeanine Pirro Sworn in, Vows to Make DC Safe Again

Jeanine Pirro was sworn in today as the Interim United States Attorney for Washington, DC, promising to contribute to Donald Trump's vision of making America safe again. While standing next to the President, she proclaimed, "No more." No more soft justice for criminals, no more soft justice that characterized the Biden Administration, and "No more tolerance of hatred." President Trump promised that residents of Washington, DC, would see their city become safe again.

Jeanine Pirro formerly served as a District Attorney and County Court Judge in Westchester County, New York. She previously ran to represent New York in the US Senate in 2006 but lost in the primary. Pirro later that year became the Republican nominee for New York Attorney General, but lost in the general election to Andrew Cuomo. Judge Jeanine Pirro gained popularity from her appearances on Fox News, where she was a co-host of "The Five," hosted "Justice with Judge Jeanine," and was a regular contributor and legal analyst.

Pirro succeeds the former interim U.S. Attorney Ed Martin, whose confirmation in the Senate was derailed by Republican Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina. Tillis argued that Ed Martin was too supportive of those involved in January 6th. Tillis' critics claim he was willing to curtail the momentum of the Trump Administration to make a political statement, under the guise of watching the President's back.