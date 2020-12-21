Congress

CNN's Manu Raju: Pelosi Straight Up Ignored My COVID Relief Question

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Dec 21, 2020 10:50 AM
  Share   Tweet  
CNN's Manu Raju: Pelosi Straight Up Ignored My COVID Relief Question

Source: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has been playing games with people's livelihoods this year. How else can she explain why she rejected earlier, bigger COVID relief deals offered from the White House, such as the $1.8 trillion deal presented by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin this fall?

CNN's Manu Raju told Twitter that he tried to ask the speaker about her confounding rationale, but she completely ignored him.

And the stonewalling continued:

"Pelosi wouldn’t call on me at the press conference, which is becoming a pattern, even though just five reporters were there," Raju reported. "She left the press conference as I asked her the question. And she ignored my question in the hallway as well...Asked again in the hallways why this proposal is more acceptable than the Mnuchin plan, Pelosi didn’t respond. But Schumer, who was walking with her in the hallway, said: 'Ask Mitch McConnell.'"

Raju challenged her explanation.

"It’s true that McConnell and Senate Republicans objected to Mnuchin’s $1.8 trillion plan, but so did Pelosi, who said in October: "This proposal amounted to one step forward, two steps back,” he noted.

A few weeks ago Pelosi herself admitted that she was waiting to see how the presidential election turned out before she considered striking a COVID relief deal. She snapped at Raju at that press conference for suggesting it was a "mistake" for Democrats to hold up the process.

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) knows exactly what Raju is getting at. He said that Pelosi owes the American people an apology.

  Share on Facebook
  Tweet
Share on Parler

BREAKING: AG Barr Has Made a Decision on Whether He Will Appoint a Hunter Biden Special Counsel
Katie Pavlich
Vice: These Damn Pro-Lifers Keep Using Images of Unborn Babies to Delegitimize Abortion
Guy Benson
'They Believe That Socialism is The New Way of Life': Nikki Haley Blasts Democrats Ahead of Runoff Elections
Reagan McCarthy
Mika Brzezinski Instructs Viewers to Not Travel and Gather with Family for Christmas
Julio Rosas

Leader McConnell Tells Americans 'Help Is on The Way' Ahead of COVID Relief Passage
Reagan McCarthy
CDC Panel Strikes Compromise in Debate Over Who Should Receive the Vaccine First
Bronson Stocking
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular