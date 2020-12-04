Nancy Pelosi

Nancy Pelosi Finally Admits It Was Her 'Decision' to Block COVID Relief for Americans

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Dec 04, 2020 1:15 PM
  Share   Tweet  
Nancy Pelosi Finally Admits It Was Her 'Decision' to Block COVID Relief for Americans

Source: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) admitted during a press conference on Friday it was Democrats' decision to withhold crucially needed aid for Americans suffering from the effects of the COVID-19 lockdowns.

When asked by CNN reporter Manu Raju if it was a "mistake" to wait months for a concerted effort to pass a clean COVID relief bill, Pelosi got defensive.

"I’m going to tell you something — don’t characterize what we did before as a mistake, as a preface to your question if you want an answer. That was not a mistake, it was a decision, and it’s taken us to a place where we can do the right thing without other, shall we say, considerations in the legislation that we don’t want. Now, that is it. Now the fact is, I'm very proud of where we are," Pelosi said.

She went on to say the reason why she wants to pass a bill now is because Joe Biden has been declared the winner of the presidential election and a number of vaccines are being produced.

  Share on Facebook
  Tweet
Share on Parler
Joni Ernst Reacts After AOC Claims Republicans Don't Know What a Middle Class Job Is
Cortney O'Brien
Mega Sports Star Set to Receive the Medal of Freedom
Katie Pavlich

BREAKING: The House Approves Federal Decriminalization of Marijuana
Cortney O'Brien
Ahead of VP Pence's Visit, Team Perdue Reminds Ossoff of his COVID Relief Record
Reagan McCarthy
WaPo Ripped for Sending a Pointed Questionnaire to Republican Lawmakers
Cortney O'Brien
Republicans (and Sen. Sinema) Sign Letter Insisting They Stop Getting Paid Until They Pass a Budget
VIP
Cortney O'Brien
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular