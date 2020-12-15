‘Stop the Obstruction’: Malliotakis Sends Urgent Letter to Pelosi

Nicole Malliotakis said she can't wait to be sworn into Congress to start working on behalf of New Yorkers. So she jumped the gun and sent an urgent message to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

"I cannot remain silent while the constituents of the 11th District of New York continue to suffer due to the actions, and inactions, of you and the majority," Malliotakis writes. "The COVID-19 pandemic has placed unimaginable hardships on families, small businesses and restaurants, across this great nation, but in Staten Island and Brooklyn we have been unable to start the recovery process due to arbitrary local restrictions, additional closures, and expired PPP funding."