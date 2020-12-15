Struggling Restaurant Owner Tells Gov. Cuomo to Act His Age

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) defied all logic by closing indoor dining across New York City on Friday. He banned indoor dining despite admitting that over 70 percent of COVID transmissions are occurring inside people’s homes. Data showed that dining is responsible for less than 2 percent of statewide exposure.

As these business owners struggle, Cuomo is holding a virtual birthday fundraiser. You have to hear what one restaurant owner said about that.

Irene Siderakis, who owns Kellogg’s Diner in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, explained to local news in September that she’s a recently widowed single morning of four boys. But these mandates “are not allowing her to set a foundation for her children.”

She said that Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) should be ashamed of themselves and that she would challenge them to look her kids in the eye and explain to them why she “failed.”

She sounded off again on Fox News on Tuesday, asking Gov. Cuomo to act his age. Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean said she was “proud” of her for speaking out.

My God I feel for this woman and I am so proud of her for speaking out. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) December 15, 2020

Rep.-elect Nicole Malliotakis did her part to support local businesses by dining out once more this weekend.

Enjoying our last night of indoor dining...Here’s to all our favorite spots surviving King Cuomo’s arbitrary restrictions. We hope to see you very soon! pic.twitter.com/Rj6V0ENbEu — Nicole Malliotakis (@NMalliotakis) December 13, 2020

Thankfully help is on the way. On Monday, Sandra Lindsay, a critical care nurse in Queens, became the first person to receive the coronavirus vaccine.