New York

Struggling Restaurant Owner Tells Gov. Cuomo to Act His Age

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Dec 15, 2020 9:55 AM
  Share   Tweet  
Struggling Restaurant Owner Tells Gov. Cuomo to Act His Age

Source: Kevin P. Coughlin/ Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo via AP

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) defied all logic by closing indoor dining across New York City on Friday. He banned indoor dining despite admitting that over 70 percent of COVID transmissions are occurring inside people’s homes. Data showed that dining is responsible for less than 2 percent of statewide exposure.

As these business owners struggle, Cuomo is holding a virtual birthday fundraiser. You have to hear what one restaurant owner said about that.

Irene Siderakis, who owns Kellogg’s Diner in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, explained to local news in September that she’s a recently widowed single morning of four boys. But these mandates “are not allowing her to set a foundation for her children.”

She said that Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) should be ashamed of themselves and that she would challenge them to look her kids in the eye and explain to them why she “failed.”

She sounded off again on Fox News on Tuesday, asking Gov. Cuomo to act his age. Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean said she was “proud” of her for speaking out.

Rep.-elect Nicole Malliotakis did her part to support local businesses by dining out once more this weekend.

Thankfully help is on the way. On Monday, Sandra Lindsay, a critical care nurse in Queens, became the first person to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

  Share on Facebook
  Tweet
Share on Parler
'Insanity': Georgia Law Enforcement Officials Speak out Against Ossoff and Warnock's Anti-Police Rhetoric
Reagan McCarthy
Elise Stefanik Uses Cuomo's Own Words to Call For a Probe Into Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Him
Reagan McCarthy
DC Police and FBI Say They Are Investigating Proud Boys Burning BLM Sign as a Hate Crime
Julio Rosas
Michael Flynn Speaks Out: The American People Saved Me
Katie Pavlich
WSJ Editor Has a Message For All the Critics of Its 'Dr.' Jill Biden Op-ed
Leah Barkoukis
CA Restaurant Owner Stands His Ground to Health Department Workers Trying to Shut Him Down
Julio Rosas
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular