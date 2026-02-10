Democrat Attacks Christians, Calls Muslim Jihad on the West a 'Middle Eastern Version of Project 2025'

The House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution and Limited Government held a hearing over Sharia Law entitled “Sharia-Free America: Why Political Islam & Sharia Law are Incompatible with the U.S. Constitution” and it led to some absolutely unhinged commentary from a progressive subcommittee Democrat.

Democrat Rep. Steve Cohen says America needs saving from "white Christian nationalism."



"We're talking about Sharia Law? ...There's so much we could be dealing with the constitution and protecting America. White Christian nationalist ideology has been put forward..." pic.twitter.com/TIP0Trz4Sc — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 10, 2026

House Democrat Steve Cohen used his time during today’s Sharia-Free America hearing in the House Judiciary Subcommittee to spread conspiracy theories that ICE was murdering people and that white Christian nationalism, not Sharia law, was the actual threat.



Clearly, elected… pic.twitter.com/H1ERjfXRRe — Loomer Unleashed (@LoomerUnleashed) February 10, 2026

Rep. Steve Cohen (TN-09) attempted to paint the conservative movement’s Project 2025 agenda as a “Middle Eastern” version of the jihadist activity of the Muslim Brotherhood, a global terror organization designated by the State Department in January. He also stated that the issue was irrelevant, and that the government would be better to focus on combatting Christianity while grandstanding about ICE activity in Minneapolis.

“We’re talking about Sharia Law?” Cohen rhetorically asked the subcommittee. “I mean, this is not really relevant to this committee and what’s going on in America today. There's so much we could be dealing with concerning the Constitution and protecting America—white Christian nationalist ideology has been put forward.”

When asked to recall his testimony, Robert Spencer, Shillman Fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center, explained a publication released by the Muslim Brotherhood outlining their “grand Jihad” in the United States aimed at its destruction.

“It’s a captured internal document of the Muslim Brotherhood detailing its program for the United States, where it says the brothers must understand that their work in America is a kind of grand jihad in eliminating and destroying Western Civilization from within, and sabotaging its miserable house by their own hands and the hands of the believers so that Allah’s religion is victorious over other religions,” Spencer said to Cohen.

Cohen then would not allow Spencer to continue, saying twice to Spencer as he tried to continue his statement that: “you’re not Pam Bondi.”

“What you’re talking about sounds like a Middle Eastern version of Project 2025, another type of manifesto to take over and do all these things and control our government,” Cohen said after the interruption.

Spencer could be heard laughing loudly at the ridiculous accusation, and further testified on just how large of a threat that Sharia Law poses to the United States.

🚨 BREAKING: Expert witness in today’s @JudiciaryGOP hearing on Sharia:



“Sharia is considered divine law and, thus, it takes precedence over all other legal systems.”



Thank you, Mr. Spencer, for your candor and thorough research. We will not back down. pic.twitter.com/6ltoT4Scrc — Rep. Keith Self (@RepKeithSelf) February 10, 2026

