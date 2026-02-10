CBP and ICE Chiefs Faced Off Against Unhinged Dems...and One Said the Quiet...
Democrat Presidential Hopeful Has Been Telling Some Weird Lies About His Ancestor and...
VIP
DOJ Charges Two Men in $120 Million Adult Day Care Fraud Scheme
VIP
The Press Gets Unwound by Their Solitary Sources, and the NYT Goes Winter...
VIP
Chewing the Fat on the Left's 'Body Positivity' Flip Flop
National Nurses Union Calls for the Abolition of ICE
VIP
Delaware Smacked Down for Trying to Enforce Law, Ignoring Injunction
The Clintons Are So Over
VIP
Tensions Rise At the White House's New Religious Liberty Commission as One Member...
Mike Johnson Blasts Mamdani's DOH for Creating a ‘Global Oppression’ Group Focused on...
Kentucky Senate Candidate Andy Barr Endorses Pro-Amnesty Book Despite Pledging to Be ‘Amer...
Even CNN Knows That Democrats Are on the Wrong Side of the Voter...
Ken Paxton Notches Immigration Win As Premier Community for Illegals Pays Out $68...
This Congressman's Inquiry Into Bad Bunny's Explicit Performance Has the Libs Screaming
Tipsheet

Democrat Attacks Christians, Calls Muslim Jihad on the West a 'Middle Eastern Version of Project 2025'

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | February 10, 2026 8:00 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution and Limited Government held a hearing over Sharia Law entitled “Sharia-Free America: Why Political Islam & Sharia Law are Incompatible with the U.S. Constitution” and it led to some absolutely unhinged commentary from a progressive subcommittee Democrat.

Advertisement

Rep. Steve Cohen (TN-09) attempted to paint the conservative movement’s Project 2025 agenda as a “Middle Eastern” version of the jihadist activity of the Muslim Brotherhood, a global terror organization designated by the State Department in January. He also stated that the issue was irrelevant, and that the government would be better to focus on combatting Christianity while grandstanding about ICE activity in Minneapolis.

Recommended

CBP and ICE Chiefs Faced Off Against Unhinged Dems...and One Said the Quiet Part Out Loud Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES ICE ISLAM ISLAMIC TERRORISM

“We’re talking about Sharia Law?” Cohen rhetorically asked the subcommittee. “I mean, this is not really relevant to this committee and what’s going on in America today. There's so much we could be dealing with concerning the Constitution and protecting America—white Christian nationalist ideology has been put forward.”

When asked to recall his testimony, Robert Spencer, Shillman Fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center, explained a publication released by the Muslim Brotherhood outlining their “grand Jihad” in the United States aimed at its destruction.

“It’s a captured internal document of the Muslim Brotherhood detailing its program for the United States, where it says the brothers must understand that their work in America is a kind of grand jihad in eliminating and destroying Western Civilization from within, and sabotaging its miserable house by their own hands and the hands of the believers so that Allah’s religion is victorious over other religions,” Spencer said to Cohen.

Cohen then would not allow Spencer to continue, saying twice to Spencer as he tried to continue his statement that: “you’re not Pam Bondi.”

Advertisement

“What you’re talking about sounds like a Middle Eastern version of Project 2025, another type of manifesto to take over and do all these things and control our government,” Cohen said after the interruption.

Spencer could be heard laughing loudly at the ridiculous accusation, and further testified on just how large of a threat that Sharia Law poses to the United States.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CBP and ICE Chiefs Faced Off Against Unhinged Dems...and One Said the Quiet Part Out Loud Matt Vespa
The Clintons Are So Over Byron York
This GOP Governor Just Shot Down a Bill That Would Have Banned Biological Males From Womens' Spaces Jeff Charles
This Congressman's Inquiry Into Bad Bunny's Explicit Performance Has the Libs Screaming Joseph Chalfant
Ken Paxton Notches Immigration Win As Premier Community for Illegals Pays Out $68 Million in Penalties Joseph Chalfant
Men Are Going to Strike Back Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

CBP and ICE Chiefs Faced Off Against Unhinged Dems...and One Said the Quiet Part Out Loud Matt Vespa
Advertisement