Woke DC Grand Jury Denies Indictments of Six Democrats Accused of Sedition

A Washington, D.C. Grand Jury has rejected the Trump administration's request to indict six Democrats who advocated for service members to disobey orders from Commander-in-Chief Donald Trump if they felt that they might be illegal.

The Department of Justice sought indictments against Reps. Jason Crow (CO-06), Chris Deluzio (PA-17), Chrissy Houlahan (PA-06), and Maggie Goodlander (NH-02), as well as Senators Mark Kelly (D-AZ) and Elissa Slotkin (D-MI).

Federal prosecutors argued that the six Democrats made statements that compromised the loyalty and discipline of the American military, but jurors in a city that voted 93 percent for Kamala Harris in the 2024 election disagreed with the administration’s argument.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has taken action to demote and reduce the retirement pay of Kelly for the political stunt, as well as censuring the senator for “reckless conduct.”

“These actions are based on Captain Kelly's public statements from June through December 2025 in which he characterized lawful military operations as illegal and counseled members of the Armed Forces to refuse lawful orders,” Hegseth said in a statement.

The demotion and pay cut is being contested by Kelly in court.

