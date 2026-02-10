Person of Interest Arrested in Connection to the Abduction of Nancy Guthrie

Nancy Guthrie, mother of The Today Show’s Savannah Guthrie, has been missing since February 1 after being taken against her will. Ransom notes have been sent to the family, and NBC host Savannah Guthrie and her siblings have pleaded for her safe return. They have also stated they are willing to pay any ransom to secure her return.

Overall, the investigation has been largely frustrating, with minimal progress. Until today, there have been no suspects or notable updates. President Trump has assigned FBI Director Kash Patel to assist. Today, images emerged of the masked attacker tampering with the security camera at Nancy Gurhtie’s residence. Tonight, a person of interest is in custody, though it's unclear if this individual is the one seen on the Nest camera (via ABC News).

🚨BREAKING — New video has been discovered in the Nancy Guthrie case of her suspected kidnapper. pic.twitter.com/gnoz0FkpM1 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 10, 2026

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department, with assistance from the FBI, has detained an individual for questioning in connection with the abduction of Nancy Guthrie, a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation told ABC News. The individual was detained in a location south of Tucson, the source said, and law enforcement is preparing to search a location associated with the individual. The development followed the first images released of a masked man approaching Nancy Guthrie’s front door and as investigators continued to search in her neighborhood. However, there's no indication that the person who was detained is the figure seen in the newly released video footage.

#BREAKING: Law enforcement have 1 person in custody but haven’t found Nancy Guthrie. https://t.co/qYZgeMI4XK — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) February 11, 2026

New images in the search for Nancy Guthrie:



Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost,… pic.twitter.com/z5WLgPtZpT — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) February 10, 2026

