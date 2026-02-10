Democrat Presidential Hopeful Has Been Telling Some Weird Lies About His Ancestor and...
VIP
The Press Gets Unwound by Their Solitary Sources, and the NYT Goes Winter...
VIP
Chewing the Fat on the Left's 'Body Positivity' Flip Flop
National Nurses Union Calls for the Abolition of ICE
VIP
Delaware Smacked Down for Trying to Enforce Law, Ignoring Injunction
The Clintons Are So Over
VIP
Tensions Rise At the White House's New Religious Liberty Commission as One Member...
Mike Johnson Blasts Mamdani's DOH for Creating a ‘Global Oppression’ Group Focused on...
Kentucky Senate Candidate Andy Barr Endorses Pro-Amnesty Book Despite Pledging to Be ‘Amer...
Woke DC Grand Jury Denies Indictments of Six Democrats Accused of Sedition
VIP
The NYT Report on the Marijuana Epidemic Is a Startling Warning
Democrat Attacks Christians, Calls Muslim Jihad on the West a 'Middle Eastern Version...
Even CNN Knows That Democrats Are on the Wrong Side of the Voter...
Ken Paxton Notches Immigration Win As Premier Community for Illegals Pays Out $68...
Tipsheet

Person of Interest Arrested in Connection to the Abduction of Nancy Guthrie

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | February 10, 2026 9:45 PM
AP Photo/Sejal Govindarao

Nancy Guthrie, mother of The Today Show’s Savannah Guthrie, has been missing since February 1 after being taken against her will. Ransom notes have been sent to the family, and NBC host Savannah Guthrie and her siblings have pleaded for her safe return. They have also stated they are willing to pay any ransom to secure her return. 

Advertisement

Overall, the investigation has been largely frustrating, with minimal progress. Until today, there have been no suspects or notable updates. President Trump has assigned FBI Director Kash Patel to assist. Today, images emerged of the masked attacker tampering with the security camera at Nancy Gurhtie’s residence. Tonight, a person of interest is in custody, though it's unclear if this individual is the one seen on the Nest camera (via ABC News). 

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department, with assistance from the FBI, has detained an individual for questioning in connection with the abduction of Nancy Guthrie, a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation told ABC News. 

The individual was detained in a location south of Tucson, the source said, and law enforcement is preparing to search a location associated with the individual. 

The development followed the first images released of a masked man approaching Nancy Guthrie’s front door and as investigators continued to search in her neighborhood. 

However, there's no indication that the person who was detained is the figure seen in the newly released video footage.

Recommended

CBP and ICE Chiefs Faced Off Against Unhinged Dems...and One Said the Quiet Part Out Loud Matt Vespa
Advertisement

 We'll keep you updated. 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CBP and ICE Chiefs Faced Off Against Unhinged Dems...and One Said the Quiet Part Out Loud Matt Vespa
The Clintons Are So Over Byron York
Woke DC Grand Jury Denies Indictments of Six Democrats Accused of Sedition Joseph Chalfant
Democrat Attacks Christians, Calls Muslim Jihad on the West a 'Middle Eastern Version of Project 2025' Joseph Chalfant
This Congressman's Inquiry Into Bad Bunny's Explicit Performance Has the Libs Screaming Joseph Chalfant
Men Are Going to Strike Back Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

CBP and ICE Chiefs Faced Off Against Unhinged Dems...and One Said the Quiet Part Out Loud Matt Vespa
Advertisement