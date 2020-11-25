President Obama Shares His Disappointment in Evangelical Hispanics Who Voted for Trump

You may be hearing a lot from President Obama these next couple of weeks because he's promoting his new book, "A Promised Land." In an interview with The Breakfast Club, the hosts asked Obama to share some thoughts on the 2020 presidential election.

One thing that really irked 44, he shared, was that so many Hispanics voted for the president. Trump improved his margins in 78 of the nation’s 100 majority-Hispanic counties.

"People were surprised about a lot of Hispanic folks who voted for Trump, but there's a lot of evangelical Hispanics, who, the fact that Trump says racist things about Mexicans, or puts undocumented workers in cages, they think that’s less important than the fact that he supports their views on gay marriage or abortion," Obama said in frustration.

First, as we've reported at Townhall, the kids in cages scandal began under the Obama administration. Second, it's not surprising at all that so many Hispanics voted for Trump because his messages and his policies have spoken to the demographic. New data from Politico shows that Trump's support of law enforcement and opposition to globalism, for example, were two issues that resonated with Hispanics.

The socialist message coming from the other side? Not so much.