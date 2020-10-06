Even Dem Lawmakers Seem Shocked by Jennifer Rubin's Suggestion for Walter Reed

President Trump is back at the White House after spending a few days recovering from the coronavirus at the Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, the nation's largest joint military medical center. While he was in the hospital's presidential suite, Trump had the energy to carry out some of his duties and record a few videos to provide updates on his condition for the American people. He even summoned the energy to make a visit to his supporters who had gathered outside the hospital. He hopped in a car with a few Secret Service agents and waved to fans as they drove by.

But that drive-by resulted in another round of negative media coverage for the president. Outlets accused Trump of putting those spectators and his Secret Service detail in danger. And Washington Post contributor Jennifer Rubin put the blame on Walter Reed.

"Walter Reed MDs are morally and professionally responsible for allowing this," Rubin wrote of the decision to either allow Trump to greet supporters outside the hospital or to be released on Monday. In her next series of tweets, she asked if there were any adults at Walter Reed.

Is there no one at Walter Reed with the nerve to speak out publicly to warn others and express they objected to this dangerous course of conduct? After election there's going to need to be a thorough review and AMA will need to consider discipline if appropriate — Jennifer 'Vote Early' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 5, 2020

Then she made a suggestion.

Congress might want to defund Walter Reed. It is a public health hazard. — Jennifer 'Vote Early' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 5, 2020

And she got ratioed. (The Twitter way of saying she got wrecked for her awful take).

Walter Reed provides care to all the soldiers you spent years working to send overseas to lose their life and limbs — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 5, 2020

Jennifer Rubin wants sick and injured military members to get no medical care now... got it. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) October 6, 2020

As a man who’s only alive today because of relentless work of the men and women saving lives there, to hell with your blind hate.



Shock jock political commentary is for unimaginative agenda driven hacks. You’re not better than that, but we can demand you fix yourself or go away https://t.co/3yBsSgDSVt — JJJ (@Johnny_Joey) October 5, 2020

Some shamed Rubin by naming specific heroes who had been treated at Walter Reed.

. @JRubinBlogger wants to defund a hospital that saves the lives of service members like Kyle Carpenter, recipient of the Medal of Honor for smothering a live grenade to save a fellow marine during combat in Afghanistan, he spent 3 yrs recovering at Walter Reed @chiksdigscars https://t.co/ZMA9Ly5tMH pic.twitter.com/j2zBOKTqgc — XIMENA (@RepublicanChick) October 5, 2020

Rubin even seem to raise the temperature of Democratic lawmakers.

One of the most moving experiences I have had as a member of the Armed Services Committee is visiting Walter Reed. They do inspiring work in helping soldiers with prosthetics, serious trauma and brain and spinal cord injuries. The staff there have my utmost admiration & respect. — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) October 6, 2020

Rubin can keep her bitterness. Most others are thankful that the president is steadily recovering, and appreciative of all the work the brave health care workers at Walter Reed are doing every day.