President Trump

Even Dem Lawmakers Seem Shocked by Jennifer Rubin's Suggestion for Walter Reed

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Oct 06, 2020 12:50 PM
  Share   Tweet
Even Dem Lawmakers Seem Shocked by Jennifer Rubin's Suggestion for Walter Reed

Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Trump is back at the White House after spending a few days recovering from the coronavirus at the Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, the nation's largest joint military medical center. While he was in the hospital's presidential suite, Trump had the energy to carry out some of his duties and record a few videos to provide updates on his condition for the American people. He even summoned the energy to make a visit to his supporters who had gathered outside the hospital. He hopped in a car with a few Secret Service agents and waved to fans as they drove by.

But that drive-by resulted in another round of negative media coverage for the president. Outlets accused Trump of putting those spectators and his Secret Service detail in danger. And Washington Post contributor Jennifer Rubin put the blame on Walter Reed.

"Walter Reed MDs are morally and professionally responsible for allowing this," Rubin wrote of the decision to either allow Trump to greet supporters outside the hospital or to be released on Monday. In her next series of tweets, she asked if there were any adults at Walter Reed.

Then she made a suggestion.

And she got ratioed. (The Twitter way of saying she got wrecked for her awful take).

Some shamed Rubin by naming specific heroes who had been treated at Walter Reed.

Rubin even seem to raise the temperature of Democratic lawmakers.

Rubin can keep her bitterness. Most others are thankful that the president is steadily recovering, and appreciative of all the work the brave health care workers at Walter Reed are doing every day.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Fact Check: Twitter Slaps 'Misleading Information' Warning on Completely Factual Trump Tweet
Ellie Bufkin
Lefty Pundit Suggests a 'Truth and Reconciliation Commission' for Political Dissidents
Ellie Bufkin

Well, Chuck Schumer Probably Just Picked Up a Senate Seat...in 2022
Matt Vespa

Michelle Obama Says 'It's Racist' for Trump to Paint BLM Protests as Violent
Julio Rosas

As Media Melt Down Over Trump's COVID Remark, One Former NYT Reporter Argues It's the 'Smartest Comment He's Ever Made'
Leah Barkoukis
Joe Biden: We're Able to Stay in Our Bunkers During COVID Because Black Women Re-stock Grocery Shelves
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular