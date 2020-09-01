President Trump's Entertaining New Take on the Green New Deal

Laura Ingraham

Posted: Sep 01, 2020 9:20 AM
Source: Screenshot via Twitter/Fox News

Remember AOC's Green New Deal? The one that would require every single building in the U.S. to be retrofitted? The one that banned air travel? The one that demanded net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in 10 years. The one that singled out "emissions from cows"? At the time Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) released the plan, even some of her fellow Democrats were confused by it.

“I read it and I reread it and I asked Ed Markey, what in the heck is this?” Durbin told the "Morning Joe" anchors last year.

All the material was already there for President Trump during his wide ranging interview with Laura Ingraham Monday night. He really needed no punchline.

"The Green New Deal, which is done by a child," Trump noted. "That's the mind of a child. Because the Green New Deal is ridiculous. It doesn't work."

Not only does it not work, he added, but it's going to cost $100 trillion.

Or, as Trump put it, "Let's rip down a building and build a new one w/no windows."

Try not to laugh.

Even the Democrats seem to secretly know it's a joke. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell offered to bring it up for a vote last year, but they declined.

