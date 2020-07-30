DOJ

After 'Embarrassing' Hearing, Sen. Tim Scott Explains Why Barr Is the Perfect AG

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Jul 30, 2020 7:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
After 'Embarrassing' Hearing, Sen. Tim Scott Explains Why Barr Is the Perfect AG

Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool

The Democrats had the chance to prove they're serious about police reform at Tuesday's House Judiciary Committee hearing with Attorney General William Barr. But they blew it. It was obvious to Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) and plenty others watching that the Dems were much more interested in lecturing the AG and hurling baseless accusations at him.

"It was embarrassing," Scott said on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday morning. "Talking to the folks who were - who were watching the hearing, Republicans who paid close attention to it, Barr's answers were actually very clear, very concise and direct. He was not going to be bullied and that was a powerful statement as well."

The Democrats, meanwhile, clearly "didn't want to hear an answer to a question." Nearly every time a question left their lips and Barr tried to respond, they'd interrupt him and tell him that they were "reclaiming their time." That line was used so often that we here at Townhall proposed that Congress ban that phrase forever.

Even Barr wondered why they had dragged him to Capitol Hill if he wasn't going to be heard.

Sen. Scott perhaps knows more than most that the Democrats aren't serious about police reform, considering last month they voted against even having a debate on his legislation, the JUSTICE Act.

Tuesday's hearing did establish one thing, however. It proved that Bill Barr is right where he's supposed to be, Sen. Scott said.

"But here's what we should first notice," Scott said. "We have the right AG at the right time. Attorney General Barr was undeniably powerful. They were afraid of his questions. Frankly, the Democrats were filibustering the answers to their own questions. That is obvious. It is amazing to watch."

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Grab the Popcorn: Biden Allies Reportedly Waging a ‘Shadow’ War to Derail Kamala Harris from Democratic Ticket
Matt Vespa

Here's What Happened When a Reporter Experimented with Mail-In Ballots
Beth Baumann

Seriously, Lady: PA Dem Who AG Barr Laughed at During Clown Show Hearing Took a Racial Swipe at Him
Matt Vespa
What Biden Claims Would Make Him One of 'Most Progressive Presidents in American History'
Leah Barkoukis

Uh Oh: Sheriff Refuses to Respond to Library's 911 Calls
Beth Baumann
WATCH: Doctor on MSNBC Clearly Doesn't Understand Why Americans Are Against Another Lockdown
Beth Baumann
CARTOONS | Ken Catalino
View Cartoon
Most Popular