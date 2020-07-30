After 'Embarrassing' Hearing, Sen. Tim Scott Explains Why Barr Is the Perfect AG

The Democrats had the chance to prove they're serious about police reform at Tuesday's House Judiciary Committee hearing with Attorney General William Barr. But they blew it. It was obvious to Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) and plenty others watching that the Dems were much more interested in lecturing the AG and hurling baseless accusations at him.

"It was embarrassing," Scott said on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday morning. "Talking to the folks who were - who were watching the hearing, Republicans who paid close attention to it, Barr's answers were actually very clear, very concise and direct. He was not going to be bullied and that was a powerful statement as well."

The Democrats, meanwhile, clearly "didn't want to hear an answer to a question." Nearly every time a question left their lips and Barr tried to respond, they'd interrupt him and tell him that they were "reclaiming their time." That line was used so often that we here at Townhall proposed that Congress ban that phrase forever.

Even Barr wondered why they had dragged him to Capitol Hill if he wasn't going to be heard.

Sen. Scott perhaps knows more than most that the Democrats aren't serious about police reform, considering last month they voted against even having a debate on his legislation, the JUSTICE Act.

Tuesday's hearing did establish one thing, however. It proved that Bill Barr is right where he's supposed to be, Sen. Scott said.

"But here's what we should first notice," Scott said. "We have the right AG at the right time. Attorney General Barr was undeniably powerful. They were afraid of his questions. Frankly, the Democrats were filibustering the answers to their own questions. That is obvious. It is amazing to watch."