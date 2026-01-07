Rep. Goldman: ICE Agent Who Shot Woman 'Needs to Be Charged With Murder'

U.S Rep. Dan Goldman, D-NY, said that an ICE agent who fatally shot a woman in a SUV earlier today in Minneapolis “needs to be charged with murder.”

The media have identified the woman as 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good.

An agent shot the woman while she was driving a Honda Pilot and was reportedly obstructing federal agents before accelerating into one of them, who shot her, according to graphic videos posted to social media.

"They're invading our cities, using excessive force. lawlessly, without proper training," Goldman said of the immigration officials in Minnesota.

"It was egregious. It was outright murder, and the fact that the administration is trying to defend the ICE officer when everyone can see with their own eyes that the car was trying to get away, because it still turned away from the officer after she was shot in the head. So the fact that they are arguing that somehow this is domestic terrorism, much less an attack on ICE, is preposterous."

"The officer not only needs to be fired and suspended, but based on the video, he needs to be charged with murder," Goldman said.

Dan Goldman dumps gas on the fire: “It was an outright m*rder."



“This officer...needs to be charged with m*rder."



Democrats doing their level best to ensure Minneapolis is in flames tonight.pic.twitter.com/io75RP6MrL — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 7, 2026

An ICE officer murdered a woman in cold blood who was clearly trying to drive away.



And yet @TriciaOhio and @StephenM are speciously trying to blame the victim.



ICE must be reined in and the officer must be held to account. pic.twitter.com/AlyJDXLS3R — Rep. Dan Goldman (@RepDanGoldman) January 7, 2026

Today, ICE officers in Minneapolis were conducting targeted operations when rioters began blocking ICE officers and one of these violent rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them—an act of domestic terrorism.… — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) January 7, 2026

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey blamed the federal government for the fatal shooting.

🚨Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Fray says they're conducting an investigation to get to the bottom of the ICE-involved shooting...then puts 100% of the blame on ICE.



"They are already trying to spin this as an action of self-defense. Having seen the video myself, I can tell everybody… pic.twitter.com/x5y1L6Foun — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 7, 2026





🚨BREAKING NEWS: Kristi Noem gives a VERY CLEAR layout of the FACTS of the ICE officer involved shooting today in Minnesota.



It's hard to argue with these facts.



Don't let Democrats twist them. pic.twitter.com/XBTUR9G8Cb — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 7, 2026

Democrat Senator Tina Smith says that "by all accounts...and by the video that I've seen" the woman who was shot today was just "trying to get out of the situation."



She says there is "no way" she could have been a "domestic terrorist." pic.twitter.com/Amfa0KZYzI — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 7, 2026

🚨 American flags are already being burned in the streets of Minneapolis after a woman was fatally shot for attempting to run over an ICE agent with her carpic.twitter.com/4SHyZbe1FB — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 7, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: Leftists rioters have CHASED OUT Minneapolis Police; breaking their windows, throwing objects, & kicking their vehicles, following the self-defense shooting of a protestor.



Minnesota leadership has CRIPPLED law enforcement.pic.twitter.com/jd5mZucRAH — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 7, 2026

