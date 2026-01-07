The Woman Who Tried to Ram ICE Agents in Minneapolis Is Who You'd...
Minnesota Rolls Out Paid Leave as State Reels From Childcare Fraud Claims
TD Bank Insider Pleads Guilty to Helping Launder Nearly Half a Billion Dollars
Rep. Goldman: ICE Agent Who Shot Woman 'Needs to Be Charged With Murder'

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | January 07, 2026 6:48 PM
AP Photo/Tim Sullivan

U.S Rep. Dan Goldman, D-NY, said that an ICE agent who fatally shot a woman in a SUV earlier today in Minneapolis “needs to be charged with murder.”

 The media have identified the woman as 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good. 

An agent shot the woman while she was driving a Honda Pilot and was reportedly obstructing federal agents before accelerating into one of them, who shot her, according to graphic videos posted to social media. 

"They're invading our cities, using excessive force. lawlessly, without proper training," Goldman said of the immigration officials in Minnesota.

"It was egregious. It was outright murder, and the fact that the administration is trying to defend the ICE officer when everyone can see with their own eyes that the car was trying to get away, because it still turned away from the officer after she was shot in the head. So the fact that they are arguing that somehow this is domestic terrorism, much less an attack on ICE, is preposterous."

"The officer not only needs to be fired and suspended, but based on the video, he needs to be charged with murder," Goldman said. 

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey blamed the federal government for the fatal shooting. 


