The Democrats' Insults Against Tim Scott's Bill Keep Coming

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) basically bared his soul on the Senate floor when introducing his JUSTICE Act this past week, candidly explaining why police reform was so important to him, the only black Republican senator in Congress and how he too has been targeted by law enforcement simply because of his skin color. But Democrats weren't moved by his vulnerable story. Not even to the point where they'd allow debate on the bill.

To make matters worse, they've done nothing but insult Sen. Scott and his 5-year long effort to bring some real change to the nation's police departments. Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) called the measure "half-ass," while Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer suggested it was unserious attempt to solve a serious problem.

Schumer on police bill: My Republican colleagues should look to the House today if they want to see what a serious attempt at policing reform looks like, and if they want to understand why their bill failed to earn enough votes to proceed yesterday. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) June 25, 2020

The JUSTICE Act would enact more training for police officers on de-escalation and the right to intervene, what some may call a necessity after the shocking video of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressing his knee on the neck of George Floyd for several minutes, and his three fellow officers acting as mere spectators. It would also mandate departments be more transparent as well as give them access to applicants' disciplinary records. It imposes fines for officers who fail to turn on their body cameras. The legislation had plenty of overlap with the Democrats' Justice in Policing Act and Sen. Scott even extended an olive branch. Twenty of them actually, offering amendments he thought would appease the Democrats.

But it's all been a waste of time. All Schumer has for Sen. Scott is insults. That is, when he's not ignoring him completely.

According to both Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Scott, this lost opportunity is on the Democrats. They'll have "blood on their hands," Scott predicted.

Need more proof the Democrats aren't serious about police reform? Not one of them voted for Rep. Greg Steube's (R-FL) common sense bill either that condemns violent riots in the wake of the police death of George Floyd and prevents the defunding of police.