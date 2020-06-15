Police

The NYPD Anti-crime Unit Is Being Disbanded

Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Jun 15, 2020 4:50 PM
Source: AP Photo/Kevin Hagen

The NYPD plain clothes anti-crime unit is being disbanded, NYPD leadership announced on Monday, with all 600 officers are being reassigned to other units.

"Thankfully, here in New York City, angry demonstrations have turned peaceful," NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said at a Monday press conference. "Thoughtful discussions about reform have emerged. We welcome reform, but we also believe that meaningful reform starts from within."

The immediate reaction on Twitter is one of concern.

Last week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed "the most aggressive" police reforms in the country, repealing the 50-a law, which keeps officers' disciplinary records secret. He threatened to cut funding to any police agency that doesn't make the necessary changes. He signed additional reforms today.

A few days before all the new legislation, Cuomo blamed the police department for the violent protests that have swept the city. He later apologized.

Police departments are beginning to be dismantled and defunded across the country. In Minneapolis, where George Floyd was killed by a group of police officers while in custody, the city council has voted to abolish the police department. In Seattle, people have kicked the police out of an area they have termed the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone. Julio was reporting for us from CHAZ for several surreal days. President Trump has threatened to send in the National Guard if the city doesn't stop the rebellion.

"You have a governor that doesn't do a damn thing about it, and you have a mayor that doesn't know she's alive...If they don't do the job, I'll do the job," Trump said at a roundtable on Monday. 

Most Popular