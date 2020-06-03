New York

Cuomo Apologizes to the NYPD (But Not de Blasio)

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
 @obrienc2
Jun 03, 2020
Source: Darren McGee/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo via AP

Gov. Andrew Cuomo threw several people under the bus on Tuesday for the violent riots that continue to ravage New York City in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. He blamed Mayor Bill de Blasio, which most observers would agree with. But, Cuomo also made the mistake of blaming the brave NYPD. 

The NYPD and the mayor "did not do their job last night," charged the governor.

The Detectives' Endowment Association, the labor union for NYC detectives, told Cuomo he should be ashamed for pointing fingers at them. Terence Monahan, the commissioner of the New York Police Department, sent Governor Andrew Cuomo a challenge.

"He'd have to come out and see what these men and woman are doing," Monahan said on NBC's "Today." "Don't ever call them ineffective."

The commissioner added, however, that Cuomo did call him directly to clean up his comments.

Monahan hoped that the governor would make a public apology, and it appears he did at his Wednesday press conference. When asked about his controversial remarks that appeared to accuse the NYPD of inaction and incompetence, Cuomo insisted that the police officers are "the best." His issue was with the "management and deployment."

But it doesn't sound like Mayor de Blasio got the same courtesy of an apology or an explanation. On Monday Cuomo even suggested he could "displace" the mayor and call in the National Guard to help stem the violence. It's certainly what President Trump wants.

They've Turned on Emma Watson
Larry O'Connor

The mayor is still in denial about the mayhem in the city. During a press conference with law enforcement this week, he even contradicted the police commissioner to say he disagreed with his assessment that there was looting throughout the city the previous night.

Maybe the men and women in the field know a little bit more about what's happening in the city than he does?

