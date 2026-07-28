Iran's 'Attempted Surprise Attack' Against American Military Stopped

Attempted Iranian strikes against an American military base in Jordan were stopped on Tuesday night Eastern Time, according to Axios.

UPDATE: The missiles were intercepted, U.S. official says https://t.co/qSeUff7Sbp — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) July 28, 2026

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Why it matters: This is the first Iranian ballistic missile attack against a U.S. base in the region since President Trump decided to pause strikes against Iran to give a chance for diplomacy https://t.co/qSeUff7Sbp — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) July 28, 2026

“At 5:45 p.m. ET today, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces launched multiple ballistic missiles from Iran in an attempted surprise attack on U.S. forces based in the Middle East,” U.S. Central Command said in a statement posted to X on Tuesday evening.

At 5:45 p.m. ET today, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces launched multiple ballistic missiles from Iran in an attempted surprise attack on U.S. forces based in the Middle East. All Iranian missiles were successfully intercepted. U.S. forces remain vigilant and at a high… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 28, 2026

“All Iranian missiles were successfully intercepted. U.S. forces remain vigilant and at a high state of readiness,” the statement continued.

It’s unknown if the United States will respond at this time, and what that response may look like. Strikes by the U.S. were stopped in recent days as it looked like a ceasefire could possibly be revived.

Townhall reached out to the White House for comment. It was a major day in foreign affairs, as President Donald Trump held private meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House prior to the late Sen. Lindsey Graham's (R-SC) funeral.