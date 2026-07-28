Iran's 'Attempted Surprise Attack' Against American Military Stopped

These Latest Polls Are Disastrous for Dems
These Latest Polls Are Disastrous for Dems
John Cornyn: We Can't Pass the SAVE America Act Because I Want My Break
John Cornyn: We Can't Pass the SAVE America Act Because I Want My...
'My God. Read the Replies. Horrendous': This Tweet Ends Fauci's Legacy
'My God. Read the Replies. Horrendous': This Tweet Ends Fauci's Legacy
Democrat Who Begged to Kill Filibuster Now Begs to Save It From GOP
Democrat Who Begged to Kill Filibuster Now Begs to Save It From GOP
The Latest Winner of the British Citizen Award Makes a Mockery of Everything
The Latest Winner of the British Citizen Award Makes a Mockery of Everything
The Fauci Diaries Have Press Running Away
The Fauci Diaries Have Press Running Away
Madison Now Has Its Own Autonomous Zone and It's As Bad As You'd Expect
Madison Now Has Its Own Autonomous Zone and It's As Bad As You'd...
Check Out Why Dems Wouldn't Let This Gubernatorial Candidate Speak at NYC's Dominican Day Parade
Check Out Why Dems Wouldn't Let This Gubernatorial Candidate Speak at NYC's Dominican...
Tom Tiffany Slams Wisconsin Fact-Checkers Who Refuse to Question Francesca Hong
Tom Tiffany Slams Wisconsin Fact-Checkers Who Refuse to Question Francesca Hong
Francesca Hong's Campaign Just Got Busted for Lying About Her Views on the Senate
Francesca Hong's Campaign Just Got Busted for Lying About Her Views on the...
A Former Navy SEAL Was Convicted for Plotting a Terror Attack Targeting Cops
A Former Navy SEAL Was Convicted for Plotting a Terror Attack Targeting Cops
Guess What Happened to the WI Brewery That Vowed Free Beer If Trump Died
Guess What Happened to the WI Brewery That Vowed Free Beer If Trump...
Documents Show That James Talarico Used Mother's House to Break Texas Election Law
Documents Show That James Talarico Used Mother's House to Break Texas Election Law
We've Just Learned More Details About ICE's Latest Deportations
We've Just Learned More Details About ICE's Latest Deportations
Tipsheet

Iran's 'Attempted Surprise Attack' Against American Military Stopped

Cameron Arcand
Cameron Arcand | July 28, 2026 6:31 PM
Iran's 'Attempted Surprise Attack' Against American Military Stopped
AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

Attempted Iranian strikes against an American military base in Jordan were stopped on Tuesday night Eastern Time, according to Axios.

Advertisement

“At 5:45 p.m. ET today, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces launched multiple ballistic missiles from Iran in an attempted surprise attack on U.S. forces based in the Middle East,” U.S. Central Command said in a statement posted to X on Tuesday evening. 

“All Iranian missiles were successfully intercepted. U.S. forces remain vigilant and at a high state of readiness,” the statement continued.

Recommended

'My God. Read the Replies. Horrendous': This Tweet Ends Fauci's Legacy Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

IRAN JORDAN MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY

It’s unknown if the United States will respond at this time, and what that response may look like. Strikes by the U.S. were stopped in recent days as it looked like a ceasefire could possibly be revived. 

Townhall reached out to the White House for comment. It was a major day in foreign affairs, as President Donald Trump held private meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House prior to the late Sen. Lindsey Graham's (R-SC) funeral.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'My God. Read the Replies. Horrendous': This Tweet Ends Fauci's Legacy Matt Vespa
The Latest Winner of the British Citizen Award Makes a Mockery of Everything Amy Curtis
Madison Now Has Its Own Autonomous Zone and It's As Bad As You'd Expect Amy Curtis
Documents Show That James Talarico Used Mother's House to Break Texas Election Law Joseph Chalfant
Guess What Happened to the WI Brewery That Vowed Free Beer If Trump Died Amy Curtis
These Senators Are Revolting Against Thune’s Summer Recess Plan Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

'My God. Read the Replies. Horrendous': This Tweet Ends Fauci's Legacy Matt Vespa
Advertisement