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Tipsheet

US Hits Iran With New Wave of Airstrikes Following Jordan Attack

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | July 18, 2026 6:48 PM
US Hits Iran With New Wave of Airstrikes Following Jordan Attack
AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

The U.S. started launching airstrikes against Iran at 6 PM ET on Saturday. 

The retaliation follows Iran’s strikes killing two service members and wounding several others in Jordan this weekend. Another service member is missing, according to the U.S. Central Command.

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