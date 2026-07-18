US Hits Iran With New Wave of Airstrikes Following Jordan Attack

The U.S. started launching airstrikes against Iran at 6 PM ET on Saturday.

The retaliation follows Iran’s strikes killing two service members and wounding several others in Jordan this weekend. Another service member is missing, according to the U.S. Central Command.

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Today at 6 p.m. ET, U.S. forces began launching new airstrikes against Iran at the Commander in Chief’s direction. The strikes are designed to further degrade Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and swiftly punish Islamic Revolutionary Guard… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 18, 2026

The new wave of U.S. strikes against Iran is expected to be far more expansive than past ones, with U.S. President Donald J. Trump reportedly telling military decision-makers to “rain hell” on Iran. pic.twitter.com/fdBTiDzOXL — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) July 18, 2026





NOW: CENTCOM: U.S. forces launched a new wave of airstrikes on Iran at 6 p.m. ET, targeting threats to shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and retaliating for last night’s attacks on U.S. troops in Jordan. — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) July 18, 2026

🚨 JUST IN: US CENTCOM announces they are now beginning strikes to “PUNISH” Iran for the kiIIing of US service members in Jordan last night



Unconfirmed reports that POTUS to CENTCOM to “open the gates of hell” on Iran, per C14



God protect our troops tonight pic.twitter.com/K5RoShjTz5 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 18, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: US MILITARY IS BOMBING IRAN at President Trump's direction, to "SWIFTLY PUNISH" Iran following the death of 2 US servicemembers — CENTCOM



PRAY FOR THE TROOPS TONIGHT 🙏🏻



"The strikes are designed to further degrade Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping in… pic.twitter.com/1cmOgFMAd2 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 18, 2026

The State Department has issued a new worldwide caution urging Americans to reconsider travel to the Middle East as tensions continue to escalate.



The warning comes after two U.S. service members were killed, four were wounded and one remains missing following an Iranian missile… pic.twitter.com/8dkrn8DNxs — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 18, 2026

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — US says it's launching new airstrikes on Iran to 'swiftly punish' Revolutionary Guard after deadly attack on US troops. — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) July 18, 2026

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