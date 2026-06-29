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Top Trump Officials Head to Middle East After Iran Pushes for Meeting

Cameron Arcand
Cameron Arcand | June 29, 2026 9:11 AM
Top Trump Officials Head to Middle East After Iran Pushes for Meeting
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

American and Iranian officials will meet in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday to discuss the memorandum of understanding, as the two countries have traded strikes after Iran initially violated the ceasefire by drone striking a cargo ship.

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“IRAN HAS REQUESTED A MEETING. IT WILL TAKE PLACE TOMORROW IN DOHA!” President Donald Trump posted to Truth Social on Monday morning.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt explained on “Fox and Friends” that “Special Envoy Witkoff and Jared Kushner will be flying to Doha for high-level meetings this week as we continue to discuss the memorandum of understanding.”

“On the sidelines of those high-level talks, will be the technical talks,” she added. 

“As far as we're concerned, we're holding up our end of the ceasefire. Violence will be met with violence […] there were attacks on commercial vessels that the United States of America, directed by the president, responded to, and that will continue to happen, but we hope we don’t see that,” Leavitt said. 

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“The president wants to see the peace process play out, and the Iranians would be best to sign a good deal with the United States of America because the president has proven he’s not afraid to use the might of our military,” she continued. 

The MOU was signed by leaders of both nations earlier this month, and oil prices have since begun to fall.

“WTI CRUDE - $69, and heading down. This is less than it was prior to the start of the Denuclearization of Iran!” Trump also posted Monday morning. 

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