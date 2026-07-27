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Tipsheet

Here's the Latest Update on Mitch McConnell's Health

Cameron Arcand
Cameron Arcand | July 27, 2026 12:15 PM
Here's the Latest Update on Mitch McConnell's Health
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) will not be returning to the United States Senate just yet, as he and the Office of the Attending Physician (OAP) explained that his recovery is still well underway at a rehabilitation facility. 

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McConnell was hospitalized in June as a result of a fall, according to the OAP. Minimal public communication at first led to widespread rumors and speculation about his condition. 

“Senator McConnell continues his recovery from a fall at home in June. OAP physicians visit with the Senator every day, discussing all aspects of his rehabilitation care,” the OAP stated, noting that “his bout with childhood polio continues to be a significant factor in his mobility."

“Since his discharge from hospital care, he has maintained a strenuous course of physical therapy and rehabilitation, including multiple sessions a day designed to rebuild strength and reduce the risk of future falls.  He is not yet medically cleared to leave the rehab facility and return to the office.”

The Kentucky lawmaker, who is not seeking another term in office, stated that he is “still working hard to get back to [his] full schedule of work in the Senate and in Kentucky, keeping up with intense physical therapy per my doctors’ orders.”

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HEALTHCARE KENTUCKY MITCH MCCONNELL REPUBLICAN PARTY SENATE

“Unfortunately, that means I won’t be able to make it to Fancy Farm, Kentucky this Saturday,” he added, referencing a major political and community event in his home state. 

“There’s no place I’d rather be on the first Saturday in August than with the good people of western Kentucky, feasting on pork and mutton,” McConnell continued. “When I first attended forty-two years ago, Fancy Farm was a pretty lonely place to be a Republican.”

“But, my, how times have changed. Today, western Kentucky is a conservative Republican sea of red. So I hate that I’ll miss the fun this year, but I’m sending my best wishes to the St. Jerome community for a successful picnic,” the senator added.

His office also shared a photo of him and his wife, former Labor Secretary Elaine Chao. 

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