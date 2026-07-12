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Mitch McConnell Reveals What Caused His Extended Hospital Stay

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 12, 2026 6:45 PM
Mitch McConnell Reveals What Caused His Extended Hospital Stay
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has been missing for weeks. We know he’s dealing with health issues, having been hospitalized since June. The elder Kentucky Republican, at his age and with no updates on his condition, has been the subject of much speculation on social media. Well, he emerged from the bunker on Sunday, saying his hospital stay was due to a fall and that he later contracted pneumonia. He is set to return to the Senate, but didn’t provide a date in a lengthy statement on Twitter:

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“To my fellow Kentuckians – 

“When you elected me to a seventh term and made me our Commonwealth’s longest serving Senator, you did so trusting that I’d keep showing up to fight for you every day. And over the past several weeks, Elaine and I have appreciated both your well wishes and your honest questions about what was keeping me away from the Senate.

“You all know how folks of my generation often hesitate to share the vulnerability that comes with growing older. Even in the public eye, I feel that same instinct – I can’t help it.

“But at the same time, I’ve had more than my share of experience with physical vulnerabilities. Surviving childhood polio meant spending my entire life with mobility challenges. They haven’t exactly gotten easier to manage with age. And last month, I took a fall which landed me in the hospital.

“My doctors have confirmed that I didn’t break any bones or suffer a concussion. I didn’t have a heart attack or a stroke. I don’t have any tumors or hemorrhages. But I was briefly unconscious and was taken to the hospital. While receiving excellent care over the past several weeks, I’ve also had to deal with a mild case of pneumonia.

“I can assure you that I’ve been a good patient. At my age, I tend to do what my doctors tell me to do. I’ve submitted to every test they can think of to help figure out what caused this incident. And I’m continuing to do everything they ask to speed my recovery. In fact, with signs of continued progress, I’ve been able to move from hospital care to a rehabilitation center where I’ll keep regaining my strength.

“As much as it frustrates me, this process takes time. And on the advice of my doctors, I won’t be able to return to the Senate floor to vote quite yet. But rest assured that, in the meantime, I’m not taking a break from the Senate business that matters to you. I’ve been working closely with my legislative staff on current issues, and with my Kentucky team who help me provide timely constituent services across our Commonwealth. I’ve also been keeping in touch with my Senate colleagues on the appropriations process, midterm politics, and everything in between.

“You’re right to expect your representatives to work hard for you. And part of my decision to retire at the end of my term this coming January was being honest about the demands of Senate work. But I still have unfinished business to complete on your behalf, and I have every intention of finishing the job you elected me to do.

“I’ll keep working hard to get back on the Senate floor as soon as possible. And I’ll keep you posted on the progress of my recovery. Until then, I’m so grateful for your prayers and well wishes.”

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Related:

HEALTHCARE KENTUCKY MITCH MCCONNELL REPUBLICAN PARTY SENATE

Look, people will say what they want here, but let’s be honest: Mitch hasn’t been healthy for quite some time, even before his recent fall. He’s also frozen at the podium several times. 

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