The Socialists Are Coming... for the Democrats
The Socialists Are Coming... for the Democrats
Bill Maher Wins Top Comedy Award. Here's His Message to Those Angry About His Jokes.
Bill Maher Wins Top Comedy Award. Here's His Message to Those Angry About...
VIP
How Long Do Russian Soldiers Last on the Frontline in Ukraine? Not Long AT ALL
How Long Do Russian Soldiers Last on the Frontline in Ukraine? Not Long...
Joe, Why Did You Go to This Event?
Joe, Why Did You Go to This Event?
House Dems Are Preparing for Major Headaches Fending Off Socialist Insurgency
House Dems Are Preparing for Major Headaches Fending Off Socialist Insurgency
NBC News Was Forced to Admit This Detail About Trump's The Great American State Fair
NBC News Was Forced to Admit This Detail About Trump's The Great American...
Here's What's Holding Up Venezuelan Earthquake Recovery Efforts
Here's What's Holding Up Venezuelan Earthquake Recovery Efforts
VIP
You Can’t Hate the Corporate Media Enough
You Can’t Hate the Corporate Media Enough
Fetterman Just Said This Democrat Is Causing a Constitutional Crisis
Fetterman Just Said This Democrat Is Causing a Constitutional Crisis
LA Votes to Give Illegals the Vote
LA Votes to Give Illegals the Vote
An American Homework Assignment
An American Homework Assignment
How Will People Make Money on Mars?
How Will People Make Money on Mars?
Three Years After SFFA, the Ruling Is Still Making Changes
Three Years After SFFA, the Ruling Is Still Making Changes
Self-Defense and the Body
Self-Defense and the Body
Tipsheet

Tom Kean Jr. Will Reportedly Be Fully Transparent About His Health Issues on June 30

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 29, 2026 6:00 AM
Tom Kean Jr. Will Reportedly Be Fully Transparent About His Health Issues on June 30
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, file

The good news is that Rep. Tom Kean Jr. has returned. It’s confirmed. The New York Times visited his home in Westfield, New Jersey, and he answered the door with his wife smiling in the background. He wouldn’t do an interview, but he appeared and promised to explain everything this week. He’s been missing since March, missed over 100 votes, and was recovering from an illness at a facility that did not allow filming or photography. Kean is defending one of the most competitive districts this cycle (via NYT):

Advertisement

He could be seen from the street on Wednesday evening, standing in a brightly lit front room of his Westfield home just before 8:45 p.m.

“It’s good to see you,” he said after a reporter for The New York Times rang his doorbell. He was wearing a dark suit and a red tie. “I’ll talk to you next week,” he said. “Thank you.”

Mr. Kean’s wife, Rhonda, stood in the background, smiling pleasantly. He declined additional comment and closed the door.

Aides had said that Mr. Kean, 57, was being treated for a health condition and was expected to fully recover, but had offered no additional details as their boss missed more than 100 floor votes since the middle of March.

Mr. Kean, a Republican, is running for a third term in November in one of the country’s most competitive midterm races. His absence from the campaign trail, though, had left even some of his biggest Republican boosters frustrated.

A spokesman for Mr. Kean, Harrison Neely, said last week that the congressman was expected to return to Washington on June 30. He declined to say how long Mr. Kean had been home or to offer any additional details about the congressman’s long absence.

“He will be fully transparent on the 30th,” Mr. Neely wrote in a text message.

Recommended

NBC News Was Forced to Admit This Detail About Trump's The Great American State Fair Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS CONGRESS NEW JERSEY REPUBLICAN PARTY THE NEW YORK TIMES

Well, glad to see the congressman is on the mend and at home.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NBC News Was Forced to Admit This Detail About Trump's The Great American State Fair Matt Vespa
The Socialists Are Coming... for the Democrats Kurt Schlichter
Joe, Why Did You Go to This Event? Matt Vespa
Oh, Europeans Are Not Going to Like This Data Point Matt Vespa
Here's What's Holding Up Venezuelan Earthquake Recovery Efforts Matt Vespa
House Dems Are Preparing for Major Headaches Fending Off Socialist Insurgency Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

NBC News Was Forced to Admit This Detail About Trump's The Great American State Fair Matt Vespa
Advertisement