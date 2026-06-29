Tom Kean Jr. Will Reportedly Be Fully Transparent About His Health Issues on June 30

The good news is that Rep. Tom Kean Jr. has returned. It’s confirmed. The New York Times visited his home in Westfield, New Jersey, and he answered the door with his wife smiling in the background. He wouldn’t do an interview, but he appeared and promised to explain everything this week. He’s been missing since March, missed over 100 votes, and was recovering from an illness at a facility that did not allow filming or photography. Kean is defending one of the most competitive districts this cycle (via NYT):

Tom Kean Jr. is back home in New Jersey. He answered the door for @traceytully , but he didn't provide any information on his absence from Washington. pic.twitter.com/iaRbHmmgn9

NJ Globe: Rep. Tom Kean (R-NJ) will return to Congress on June 30 New Jersey lawmaker has been out since March with an undisclosed health issue https://t.co/nybkZATKOB

He could be seen from the street on Wednesday evening, standing in a brightly lit front room of his Westfield home just before 8:45 p.m.

“It’s good to see you,” he said after a reporter for The New York Times rang his doorbell. He was wearing a dark suit and a red tie. “I’ll talk to you next week,” he said. “Thank you.”

Mr. Kean’s wife, Rhonda, stood in the background, smiling pleasantly. He declined additional comment and closed the door.

Aides had said that Mr. Kean, 57, was being treated for a health condition and was expected to fully recover, but had offered no additional details as their boss missed more than 100 floor votes since the middle of March.

Mr. Kean, a Republican, is running for a third term in November in one of the country’s most competitive midterm races. His absence from the campaign trail, though, had left even some of his biggest Republican boosters frustrated.

A spokesman for Mr. Kean, Harrison Neely, said last week that the congressman was expected to return to Washington on June 30. He declined to say how long Mr. Kean had been home or to offer any additional details about the congressman’s long absence.

“He will be fully transparent on the 30th,” Mr. Neely wrote in a text message.