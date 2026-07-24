Exclusive: ICE's Latest Arrests Include Serious Criminals As Daily Numbers Remain High

Immigration and Customs Enforcement made a series of major arrests on Thursday of several illegal aliens, Townhall has first learned.

Mexican national Martin Martinez-Ballinas was convicted for illegally entering the United States twice, and for “negligent homicide.”

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Martinez-Ballinas made headlines for the hit-and-run death of United States Marine James Walden in 2017, according to WMAR 2 News Baltimore.

Martin Martinez-Ballinas

He was arrested in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

DHS noted that a second Mexican national, Jesus Andres Bailon-Rodriguez, was arrested in Lakewood, California, after he was previously convicted for vandalism, robbery, “lewd or lascivious acts with a child” and “carrying a dagger.”

Javier Gutierrez-Tapia, who is also a Mexican national, was arrested in Cook County, Illinois, after having been convicted for possessing child sexual abuse material.

Venezuelan national Enyerling Briceno-Zambrano was convicted on conspiracy to traffic firearms charges, and she was arrested in Queens, New York.

Colombian national Juan Esteban Jaramillo was arrested in Salt Lake City, Utah after being convicted for “attempted sodomy on a child.”

Enyerling Briceno-Zambrano

“Yesterday, the brave men and women of ICE risked their lives to arrest illegal criminal aliens convicted for homicide, lewd acts with children, possessing child pornography, attempted sodomy on a child, and conspiring to traffic firearms,” DHS Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said in a statement on Friday.

“Nearly 70% of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the United States. Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, ICE is unleashed to arrest and remove these threats to our nation and make our communities safe again,” Bis continued.

Arrests as part of the Trump administration’s illegal immigration crackdown have ranged from 1,400 to nearly 1,600 daily in recent weeks, according to NewsNation.

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