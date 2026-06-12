EXCLUSIVE: Illegal Alien Charged With Child Sexual Abuse Faces ICE Detainer

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged a detainer against an illegal alien from El Salvador who was wanted on rape and child sexual abuse charges, Townhall has first learned. However, a newer Maryland law, known as the "Community Trust Act," could make honoring that detainer more difficult, as it limits how local authorities can interact with federal immigration enforcement.

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Yerlis Efrain Alvarez-Alvarez was arrested by law enforcement in Harford County, Maryland, on June 5, after being federally ordered to leave the country in February 2019. He came to the United States through Texas in 2016, but he was allowed to go free under the Obama administration, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

DHS said in a press release that he is specifically facing three counts per charge for “second-degree rape, sexual abuse of a minor-household/family member,” as well as “third-degree sex offense.”

He is in custody at the Harford County Detention Center. A detainer aims to close any possible gap created if an individual were to be released from custody at the local level.

“This criminal illegal alien from El Salvador is charged with rape and sexual abuse of a child,” Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said in a statement. "We hope Harford County, Maryland will cooperate with ICE and will turn him over to ICE custody after he faces justice, so that he cannot threaten or harm another innocent child."

“Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, we will NOT allow child predators to be loose in American neighborhoods,” Bis added.

Yerlis Efrain Alvarez-Alvarez was arrested by law enforcement on June 5, 2026. (United States Department of Homeland Security)

The individual's arrest came after a yearlong investigation with federal and local officials, according to the United States Marshals Service on June 10.

“As alleged, Yerlis Efrain Alvarez Alvarez preyed on children and other vulnerable members of our community, carrying out sexual assaults that shatter the sense of safety every family deserves,” Special Agent in Charge Akil Baldwin for Homeland Security Investigations Maryland said in a statement.

Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler has been at the helm of a lawsuit with other sheriffs and the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) against the state of Maryland over the “Community Trust Act."

Cristie Hopkins, Director of Media and Public Relations for Harford County Sheriff’s Office, told Townhall that “based on a law passed at the end of the most recent MD legislative session, [the department is] prohibited from communicating with ICE.”

“Sheriff Gahler has been very vocal with his opposition and is the lead plaintiff in a lawsuit looking to restore our ability to cooperate with ICE," Hopkins continued.

The lawsuit, filed in May, argues that the law poses a major public hazard.

“This legislation is not about trust, and it’s certainly not about supporting the law-abiding members of our community. It is an intentional state-mandated obstruction of public safety,” Gahler said at the time, Maryland Matters reported.

The “Community Trust Act” became law by automatic passage without Gov. Wes Moore’s (D-MD) final signature, according to WYPR. The Democrat was generally supportive of the legislation, but said that he wants certain elements to “be addressed through executive action and in next year’s legislative session,” according to the outlet.

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The law was vocally supported by liberal groups like the American Civil Liberties Union.

“This law begins to put meaningful limits on a system that has too often criminalized immigrant communities, fueled racial injustice, and torn families apart,” Yanet Amanuel, Public Policy Director at the ACLU of Maryland, said in a May statement.

“It is the result of years of courageous organizing by directly impacted people and advocates across the state who refused to accept fear and exclusion as public policy. Their leadership changed Maryland for the better,” Amanuel added.

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