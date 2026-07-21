Here's an Update on How the ICE Deportations Are Going

Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s mission continues, the deportations are rolling, and the number of gang members the agency has captured has been astounding. At least 10,000 gang members have been taken off our streets (via Deported News):

Federal immigration agents recently marked an enforcement milestone, reporting that 10,000 gang members have been taken off the streets since President Trump’s return to office.

The various agencies under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security are delivering on the Trump administration’s goal of making American communities safer and sealing the border, according to DHS officials.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin described the gang members arrested as “vicious criminals who murdered, assaulted, robbed, and terrorized innocent Americans for sport.”

Immigration officers continue to detain and deport illegal migrant criminals despite sanctuary policies and ongoing legal disputes that make their job harder, Mullin said.

[…]

In addition, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement hasn’t let up on targeted raids across the country, announcing another 10,000 arrests in the last week, Fox News Digital reported.

The enforcement surge comes as the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Trump’s executive order ending birthright citizenship, while handing him three other immigration wins.

DHS Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said in a statement that a majority of arrests in this week’s sweep involve illegal migrants who have previously been charged or convicted of a crime.

“Nearly 70% of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S.,” Bis said. “More than 3 million illegal aliens are out of the country and counting. Our message is clear: if you come to our country illegally, we will find you, we will arrest you, and we will deport you.”