Here's an Update on How the ICE Deportations Are Going

Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s mission continues, the deportations are rolling, and the number of gang members the agency has captured has been astounding. At least 10,000 gang members have been taken off our streets (via Deported News):
Federal immigration agents recently marked an enforcement milestone, reporting that 10,000 gang members have been taken off the streets since President Trump’s return to office.
The various agencies under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security are delivering on the Trump administration’s goal of making American communities safer and sealing the border, according to DHS officials.
Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin described the gang members arrested as “vicious criminals who murdered, assaulted, robbed, and terrorized innocent Americans for sport.”
Immigration officers continue to detain and deport illegal migrant criminals despite sanctuary policies and ongoing legal disputes that make their job harder, Mullin said.
[…]
In addition, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement hasn’t let up on targeted raids across the country, announcing another 10,000 arrests in the last week, Fox News Digital reported.
The enforcement surge comes as the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Trump’s executive order ending birthright citizenship, while handing him three other immigration wins.
DHS Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said in a statement that a majority of arrests in this week’s sweep involve illegal migrants who have previously been charged or convicted of a crime.
“Nearly 70% of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S.,” Bis said. “More than 3 million illegal aliens are out of the country and counting. Our message is clear: if you come to our country illegally, we will find you, we will arrest you, and we will deport you.”
Recommended
Fox News' Bill Melugin added that over 350,000 illegals have been deported thus far this year, with ICE hoping to have a daily goal of 2,000 arrests per day.
BREAKING: New ICE data dump reveals the agency has carried out 356,389 deportations so far in Fiscal Year 2026, which began October 1st. That averages out to roughly 1,260 per day. ICE currently has 65,765 people in ICE detention, 39,576 of whom (60%) have criminal convictions or… pic.twitter.com/rKnrD3pGgq— Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 20, 2026
New ICE data:— OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) July 20, 2026
Deportations in 2026 so far: 🟢 356,389
Averages deportations per day: 🟢 1,260
Currently in ICE detention: 🟢 65,765
(60% have criminal convictions or pending criminal charges) pic.twitter.com/zdsBvUymEq
New ICE data dump reveals the agency has carried out 356,389 deportations so far in Fiscal Year 2026, which began October 1st. That averages out to roughly 1,260 per day. ICE currently has 65,765 people in ICE detention, 39,576 of whom (60%) have criminal convictions or pending criminal charges.
The data also confirms border czar Tom Homan's recent statements that June saw a record setting number of immigration arrests with 43,138 arrests, which is higher than January and February when the surge in Minnesota was in effect. July is on pace to potentially break the June record.
ICE is adjusting its approach, focusing on specific sweeps for illegal aliens rather than the large-scale operations that sparked a public relations disaster in Minneapolis. The arrests of Renee Good and Alex Pretti were conducted smoothly, but the fallout worsened when then-DHS Secretary Kristi Noem criticized Pretti—calling him a domestic terrorist intending to incite chaos—which didn’t help the situation. Still, ICE is reportedly planning a major operation in New York City.
Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.
Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member