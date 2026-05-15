The CIA Lands in Havana: Trump Sends a Direct Message to the Cuban Regime

CIA Director John Ratcliffe visited Cuba on Thursday to deliver a message that the island can no longer serve as a safe haven for America’s adversaries.

The trip comes as President Trump continues to operate under what many have dubbed the “Donroe Doctrine,” a fusion of the Monroe Doctrine and the president’s name, which holds that the world’s most powerful nation should ensure that countries within its hemisphere are not acting against American interests. The visit also signals that the Trump administration may be weighing stronger action against Cuba if its demands are not met, similar to its approach toward Venezuela, as U.S. officials have not been particularly shy about calling for regime change in Havana.

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If the CIA is meeting with you face to face like this, your regime is already changed, you just don’t know it yet. https://t.co/Ak42RCyTEu — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) May 15, 2026

🇺🇸🇨🇺 The CIA just walked into Havana for a face-to-face with Cuban intelligence.



Director Ratcliffe met with the head of Cuban intel and the Minister of Interior, delivering one message: change or get nothing.



"Cuba can no longer be a safe haven for adversaries in the Western… https://t.co/YYJpkndKdp pic.twitter.com/jb0jGEqkYE — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 14, 2026

🚨 AWESOME! The Trump administration just surged a government plane to CUBAN SOIL carrying CIA Director John Ratcliffe, with "UNITED STATES OF AMERICA" across the side



This was a very PUBLIC show of the fact President Trump and Marco Rubio are hellbent on fixing Cuba 🇺🇸🇨🇺



Marco… pic.twitter.com/dYxw3DaxbR — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 14, 2026

The CIA director met with Cuba’s interior minister, the head of Cuban intelligence, and the grandson of Raúl Castro, and told them the United States is open to economic and security negotiations, but only if Cuba guarantees it will no longer serve as a safe haven for America’s adversaries.

The country has been facing a major crisis not only because of its communist government, but also because U.S. sanctions have blocked it from receiving oil from Russia and China, contributing to severe energy shortages and rolling blackouts.

🇨🇺🇺🇸 CIA Director John Ratcliffe traveled to Havana to deliver a direct message from President Trump to the Cuban leadership.



Ratcliffe held high-level talks with Cuba’s Interior Minister, the head of Cuban intelligence, and Raúl Castro’s grandson, Raulito Rodríguez Castro.



The… pic.twitter.com/WNPGpqi3BE — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) May 15, 2026

🇺🇸🇨🇺 Cuba hasn't had an oil delivery in 6 weeks, blackouts are back, and Russia stopped showing up…



Now the CIA director just landed in Havana.



The U.S. is offering $100 million in aid. The price: meaningful reforms to Cuba's communist system.



Decades of frozen relations, and… https://t.co/BYbALSbgk8 pic.twitter.com/K6L0q8SasZ — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 15, 2026

The Cuban regime promptly denied that the U.S. had offered aid, although Secretary of State Marco Rubio revealed that the offer of $100 million to the country had been made both privately and now publicly.

REPORTER: Cuba’s Foreign Minister said that the State Department’s offer of $100 million in aid to Cuba is a lie.



SECRETARY RUBIO: The Cuban regime is lying. They lie all the time. How can you say it’s not a real offer? We’ve made it to them privately and now publicly. pic.twitter.com/OErJu48EGP — Department of State (@StateDept) May 15, 2026

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This comes as the Trump administration views Cuba as the next major target in the Americas to ensure alignment with U.S. interests.

I don't think it is a coincidence that the map of Cuba is right there between Secretary Rubio and General Donovan. 👀 https://t.co/EIaLgeETHA pic.twitter.com/8eHnBjPWb2 — Daniel Di Martino (@DanielDiMartino) May 5, 2026

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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