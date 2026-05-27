Cuba's Communist Regime Is on Edge As Rubio Issues Scathing Rebuke

Secretary of State Marco Rubio called out “incompetent communists” who are in charge of the Cuban government, as the United States is eyeing possible intervention regarding the island nation just off the coast of Florida.

Advertisement

The country is facing nearly all-day electricity blackouts, as CIA Director John Ratcliffe traveled to Cuba earlier this month to meet with officials. There are also concerns about Cuba possibly wanting to act against the U.S. with military drones, according to Axios.

“Cuba’s in a lot of trouble because, unfortunately for them, it’s run by a bunch of incompetent communists,” Rubio said. “Being a communist is bad, being an incompetent communist is like, the worst.”

He specifically called out the company, Grupo de Administración Empresarial S.A. (GAESA), which the secretary says controls the majority of the country’s economy without any financial benefit to its roughly 10 million people.

“We want something good for the Cuban people, and hopefully there will be a good outcome for them,” he said.

“Having a failed state 90 miles from our shores is a threat to the national security of the United States,” Rubio later added.

SECRETARY RUBIO: Cuba is in a lot of trouble because unfortunately for them it's run by a bunch of incompetent communists.



We want something good for the Cuban people. Having a failed state 90 miles from our shores is a threat to the national security of the United States. pic.twitter.com/cjeUoYIinv — Department of State (@StateDept) May 27, 2026

“Over three decades later, we are committed to holding those accountable for the murders of four brave Americans: Carlos Costa, Armando Alejandre Jr., Mario de la Peña, and Pablo Morales,” Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a statement last Wednesday.

“For the first time in nearly 70 years, senior leadership of the Cuban regime has been charged in the United States for alleged acts of violence resulting in the deaths of American citizens,” Blanche continued. “President Trump and this Justice Department are committed to restoring a simple principle: if you kill Americans, we will pursue you. No matter who you are. No matter what title you hold.”

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.