Watch James Talarico Squirm When Asked About Voter Fraud Allegations

Texas Democrat Senate candidate James Talarico is battling claims that he committed voter fraud after it was revealed that he listed his parents’ address on his voter registration, even though he did not live there.

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During a recent interview with KHOU 11 reporter Orko Manna, he was asked about a ProPublica report saying he voted in five elections using his parents’ address.

“Yeah, this is Ken Paxton's playbook. It is not rooted in fact,” Talarico replied.

“So are you saying that you did not use your parents' address in those 5 elections?” Manna asked.

“I'm saying I followed all of our election laws in Texas and did not commit voter fraud,” Talarico answered.

WATCH: James talarico REFUSES to answer a question about why he used his parents' address instead of his own to vote in 5 elections.



talarico slammed TX Tribune/ProPublica's reporting as "not rooted in fact" and went on a long, bizarre rant blaming "Ken Paxton's playbook."… pic.twitter.com/ZLGtOKqC5O — Lone Star Liberty PAC (@LoneStar_PAC) August 13, 2026

That was it. Instead of giving an explanation, he tried to blame his opponent, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who has been attacking Talarico over the matter.

From the Texas Tribune:

Paxton has made eradicating voter fraud a cornerstone of his time in office by advocating strict enforcement of the law, including in cases against voters who allegedly used false addresses when casting ballots. Paxton’s campaign has said he is a “lawful, registered Texas voter” but has repeatedly declined to answer detailed questions about his residency and voting history. Piecing together Talarico’s voting history is more difficult than it is for Paxton. Talarico, unlike the attorney general, redacts his address on the Travis County voter rolls under a state law that allows some public officials to shield personal information for safety reasons. But unredacted records Talarico’s campaign provided the newsrooms show that he listed his parents’ address on his voter registration in November 2021. He purchased a home in June 2022 but did not change his voter registration address until September 2024, the news organizations’ review of Travis County records shows. The new address is redacted, but Talarico’s campaign previously told the newsrooms that he currently lives and is registered to vote at the north Austin home he owns. James Talarico is a fraud who has zero respect for the rule of law, and it's crystal clear that he committed election fraud.



He will do anything to push his radical agenda, even if it means breaking the law. Texans deserve better. https://t.co/5yN309wtFS — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) August 5, 2026

What is ironic about this issue is that Talarico initially accused Paxton of committing voter fraud — without a shred of evidence.

Paxton’s campaign spokesman Madison Cercy told the Houston Chronicle, “The only person who has committed voter fraud in the Texas Senate race is James Talarico.”

James Talarico spent his entire campaign lying to voters across the state. It turns out he has been lying to his constituents the entire time.



No amount of flip-flopping and blatant lying will get him out of this one. Texans know the truth: he committed voter fraud five times.… — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) August 13, 2026

An Emerson College Polling/Nexstar Media survey released on Thursday shows Paxton leading Talarico at 47 percent to 46 percent.

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