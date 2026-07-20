Netanyahu Won't Face Arrest in America Despite Mamdani Push, Trump Says



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will not face an arrest on an International Criminal Court warrant when he visits the United States next week, according to President Donald Trump.

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Trump’s assurance comes after New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said he was considering the possibility of having the Israeli leader taken into custody if he’s in town for the United Nations General Assembly later this year.

“Benjamin Netanyahu will not be arrested, in any way, shape, or form, while in the United States of America,” the president posted to Truth Social on Monday afternoon.

“He is fighting against the Islamic Republic of Iran, which recently killed 52,000 innocent protestors, and has spent the last 47 years killing American Soldiers, and others,” he continued.

Trump and Netanyahu have remained close global allies, particularly as the conflict with Iran continues. Netanyahu is expected to attend memorial services next week for the late Sen. Lindsey Graham, a staunch proponent of Israel, according to the Jerusalem Post.

The president doubled down on the Islamic Republic, saying that “the only ones that should be arrested are the people that led Iran into this unprecedented SPIRAL OF DEATH AND DESTRUCTION, something that should have been dealt with years ago, by previous Presidents!”

In an interview with the New York Times last week, Mamdani said that he thinks the Israeli leader “belongs in The Hague.”

“He’s a war criminal who has been charged by the International Criminal Court,” he said. “And what you will find is that is an opinion that is held by many purely because of what his actions have wrought over these last many years.”

The ICC charged Netanyahu in November 2024 with alleged “war crimes,” including “starvation” and “intentionally directing an attack against the civilian population.”

The warrant from the international court further accuses the Israeli Prime Minister of “crimes against humanity of murder, persecution, and other inhumane acts” in the aftermath of the Oct. 7th attack on Israel by Hamas.

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