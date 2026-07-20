Netanyahu Won't Face Arrest in America Despite Mamdani Push, Trump Says

VIP
How Do Young People Survive in California?
How Do Young People Survive in California?
Progressive Gets Raked Over the Coals for Saying Black Leaders 'Defang the White Left'
Progressive Gets Raked Over the Coals for Saying Black Leaders 'Defang the White...
This State's Anti-Gun Law Might Be History After This NRA Lawsuit
This State's Anti-Gun Law Might Be History After This NRA Lawsuit
Graham Platner's Replacement Has Even More Problems Than We Thought
Graham Platner's Replacement Has Even More Problems Than We Thought
Now That David Crowley's Back in the WI Governor's Race, Will Voters Revolt Against Establishment Dems?
Now That David Crowley's Back in the WI Governor's Race, Will Voters Revolt...
Never Forget That Zohran Mamdani Believes Israel Is Not a Country
Never Forget That Zohran Mamdani Believes Israel Is Not a Country
Suspect Arrested After 'Incendiary Device' Goes Off Outside New York Federal Building
Suspect Arrested After 'Incendiary Device' Goes Off Outside New York Federal Building
Caught on Their Own Emails
Caught on Their Own Emails
A CNN Guest Claims Socialism Built Tennessee. Scott Jennings Responds.
A CNN Guest Claims Socialism Built Tennessee. Scott Jennings Responds.
Zohran Mamdani May Be a Socialist, but He Can't Even Define What It Means to Be Working Class
Zohran Mamdani May Be a Socialist, but He Can't Even Define What It...
The Capital of American Capitalism Is Becoming the Capital of Welfare
The Capital of American Capitalism Is Becoming the Capital of Welfare
Turning Point Marked in Serbian-American Relations First 'Strategic Dialogue'
Turning Point Marked in Serbian-American Relations First 'Strategic Dialogue'
Body Found at Home Owned by Progressive Rep. Ayanna Pressley's Husband
Body Found at Home Owned by Progressive Rep. Ayanna Pressley's Husband
Iranian Government Deeply Divided As Strikes Rage on, Rubio Explains
Iranian Government Deeply Divided As Strikes Rage on, Rubio Explains
Tipsheet

Netanyahu Won't Face Arrest in America Despite Mamdani Push, Trump Says

Cameron Arcand
Cameron Arcand | July 20, 2026 1:01 PM
Netanyahu Won't Face Arrest in America Despite Mamdani Push, Trump Says
AP Photo/Evan Vucci, Pool


Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will not face an arrest on an International Criminal Court warrant when he visits the United States next week, according to President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Trump’s assurance comes after New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said he was considering the possibility of having the Israeli leader taken into custody if he’s in town for the United Nations General Assembly later this year. 

“Benjamin Netanyahu will not be arrested, in any way, shape, or form, while in the United States of America,” the president posted to Truth Social on Monday afternoon. 

“He is fighting against the Islamic Republic of Iran, which recently killed 52,000 innocent protestors, and has spent the last 47 years killing American Soldiers, and others,” he continued. 

Trump and Netanyahu have remained close global allies, particularly as the conflict with Iran continues. Netanyahu is expected to attend memorial services next week for the late Sen. Lindsey Graham, a staunch proponent of Israel, according to the Jerusalem Post. 

The president doubled down on the Islamic Republic, saying that “the only ones that should be arrested are the people that led Iran into this unprecedented SPIRAL OF DEATH AND DESTRUCTION, something that should have been dealt with years ago, by previous Presidents!”

Recommended

You Don’t Have to Be Complicit in a Lie Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Related:

DONALD TRUMP INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT IRAN ISRAEL TRUTH SOCIAL UNITED NATIONS

In an interview with the New York Times last week, Mamdani said that he thinks the Israeli leader “belongs in The Hague.” 

“He’s a war criminal who has been charged by the International Criminal Court,” he said. “And what you will find is that is an opinion that is held by many purely because of what his actions have wrought over these last many years.”

The ICC charged Netanyahu in November 2024 with alleged “war crimes,” including “starvation” and “intentionally directing an attack against the civilian population.” 

The warrant from the international court further accuses the Israeli Prime Minister of “crimes against humanity of murder, persecution, and other inhumane acts” in the aftermath of the Oct. 7th attack on Israel by Hamas. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

You Don’t Have to Be Complicit in a Lie Kurt Schlichter
Now That David Crowley's Back in the WI Governor's Race, Will Voters Revolt Against Establishment Dems? Amy Curtis
Graham Platner's Replacement Has Even More Problems Than We Thought Jeff Charles
Caught on Their Own Emails Kevin McCullough
Iranian Government Deeply Divided As Strikes Rage on, Rubio Explains Cameron Arcand
A CNN Guest Claims Socialism Built Tennessee. Scott Jennings Responds. Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

You Don’t Have to Be Complicit in a Lie Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement