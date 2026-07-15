SAVE America Act Provisions Might Finally Get Their Day in the Sun

The process to get a third reconciliation bill to President Donald Trump’s desk officially kicked off on Wednesday morning, as House leadership aims to get a budget resolution out of the chamber before the August recess – and it’s anticipated to include parts of the SAVE America Act along with hefty defense funding.

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Senior House Republican leadership staff told reporters on Wednesday that the goal is for the resolution to pass out of the House Budget Committee on Thursday, and that the “Reconciliation 3.0” will have the primary goals of election security and “to protect and strengthen our homeland.”

“Safeguarding American elections and strengthening our national defense are the most basic responsibilities of Congress and are supported by an overwhelming majority of Americans,” Speaker Mike Johnson said in a statement after the resolution’s text was published.

The staff described the proposal as a “narrow streamlined product” in order to successfully make it through both chambers, as a reconciliation bill will have to make it through past the Senate’s Byrd Rule. In the Senate, reconciliation bills only require a simple majority as opposed to the standard 60-vote majority.

“While House Republicans have UNANIMOUSLY PASSED the SAVE Act THREE TIMES, Congressional Democrats continue OBSTRUCTING our attempts to secure our elections and fund our men and women in uniform,” he added. “Not any longer.”

“I applaud Chairman Arrington and the entire Budget Committee for moving swiftly to advance this budget resolution and unlock Republicans’ 3rd reconciliation bill,” the speaker continued.

An aide on the call told Townhall that their “approach is [they] want to enact as much with SAVE America as possible.”

“We’re working very closely with the White House on what that looks like. And the White House has been very supportive of this effort,” the aide said. “What we're gonna do here is in line with what President Trump wants.”

As there have been concerns that the Senate Parliamentarian will rule unfavorably for Republicans, particularly on the election provisions, an aide told reporters that “all efforts will be made that the product that ultimately comes out of the House will maintain privilege in the Senate.”

In the Senate, the chamber is navigating the death of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who chaired the Senate Budget Committee. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-W.I.) is expected to take over his role and is supportive of reconciliation efforts, Politico reported this week.

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