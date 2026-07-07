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Tipsheet

Trump Issues Major Spending Demand When Congress Comes Back From Recess

Cameron Arcand
Cameron Arcand | July 07, 2026 1:15 PM
Trump Issues Major Spending Demand When Congress Comes Back From Recess
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Donald Trump outlined his demands for a third reconciliation bill, including echoing the Pentagon’s request for $350 billion for national defense purposes. 

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He stressed that when Congress comes back from its Independence Day recess next week, they “must pass Reconciliation 3.0, with 350 Billion Dollars for Defense, plus THE SAVE AMERICA ACT!” 

“I am calling on House and Senate Leadership to make this their Number One Priority, and ensure that 350 Billion Dollars in Recon 3.0 moves out of the Budget Committee as soon as Congress is back in session.

“The SAVE AMERICA ACT, which everyone is asking for, paired with the full funding of our Great Department of War, can be passed very quickly, ensuring that the United States of America stays FREE for Generations to come,” he added.

The SAVE America Act will likely be tricky to get added onto the reconciliation bill, as the Byrd Rule makes it difficult for non-budgetary items to be tacked onto the legislation, which only requires a simple majority to make it out of the Senate rather than the usual 60 votes. 

Republicans have floated a grant program to incorporate elements of the federal elections-focused bill nationally, Punchbowl News reported.

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However, the debate of what can and cannot be included in reconciliation has been the center of Trump’s calls for Senate Majority Leader John Thune to fire the Senate Parliamentarian, which seems unlikely to happen. 

On military funding, the Pentagon said last month that the billions for the War Department will help ensure “a GENERATIONAL investment” in projects like the Golden Dome, Townhall previously reported. 

“The fate of our future military dominance hangs in the balance. We must pass Reconciliation 3.0. This isn’t optional—it’s essential to modernize our forces, support our troops, crush our adversaries, and restore the warrior ethos President Trump demands,” Parnell posted at the time. 

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