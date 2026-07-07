Blue State Mulls Redistricting – But Voters Could Get The Last Laugh

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore called a special legislative session the first week of August, which could pave the way for redistricting favoring Democrats in the 2028 election.

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While many states changed their maps to lean toward one party or another ahead of the 2026 election, the special session is expected to mull over a constitutional amendment for redistricting guidelines in the future, according to WMAR 2 News.

“Across the country, we are watching coordinated efforts to weaken voting rights, dilute Black representation, and bend the rules of democracy for partisan gain — at the very moment when core protections of the Voting Rights Act have been gutted and the right to fair representation is under assault,” Moore said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that “inaction is not an option.”

“My administration will work closely with the General Assembly as they consider legislation to ensure our state has the tools necessary to protect voters and defend fair representation,” the Democrat continued. “We are going to stay ready, stay focused, and make sure every Marylander has a voice in the future of our state.”

Marylanders have one Republican in Congress – Rep. Andy Harris, who represents the Eastern Shore.

The Republican-held district makes up only 12.5% of congressional representation in the state, but Republicans make up 23.5% of active voter registrations as of June, according to state records. In addition, Trump obtained 34.08% of the vote in the 2024 election against Vice President Kamala Harris.

The Maryland House Republican Caucus blasted the decision for a special session.

PRESS RELEASE: Senate Republicans: Special Session Should Solve Real Problems, Not DC Politics@SenatorHershey @JustinReady pic.twitter.com/T55dZVeSyY — Maryland Senate Republicans (@MDSenateGOP) July 7, 2026

“I think it is very telling, as Marylanders struggle to pay their skyrocketing energy bills, higher taxes, and higher fees – all foisted upon them by the failed policies of the Democratic majority, that same Democratic majority is calling a Special Session not to help Marylanders, but to play another round of national political games,” Delegate Jason Buckel, House Minority Leader, said in a statement.

“It is abundantly clear where their priorities lie, and, unfortunately, it is not with the citizens of Maryland,” Buckel added.

Currently, most districts besides Harris’ are fairly deep blue, except for the Sixth Congressional District, which is held by Rep. April McClain Delaney (D-MD).

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