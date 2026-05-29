Inside the Messy Immigration Funding Fight in Congress

A debate is brewing within the Senate over reconciliation funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP), as possible amendments against the Trump administration's anti-weaponization fund could be thrown in, which could then plunge the immigration-funding plan into doom.

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Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche announced the proposed $1.776 billion fund earlier this month for people to potentially obtain payouts if they were found to be unfairly targeted by federal government lawfare, stating at the time that "the machinery of government should never be weaponized against any American."

The fund was blocked by a federal judge in court on Friday morning, but a GOP Senate aide familiar with the discourse, who was granted anonymity in order to speak freely, told Townhall that the order does not necessarily change where things currently stand, as lawmakers want to see "guardrails" from the Executive Branch to avoid legislative hiccups.

"This anti-weaponization fund got announced the day before we were supposed to vote-a-rama. And because it was Judiciary Committee's jurisdiction, it would be within the realm of 51-vote threshold versus 60 for any amendments that could come up during the vote-a-rama," the source said.

"Are there going to be guardrails in place, like, for example, if someone attacked a police officer on January 6th, would they be able to get the fund? If someone was convicted of child molestation, would they be able to access money with this fund?" the source said regarding questions some members had, saying "it's an overwhelmingly (sic) majority of Senate Republicans" that want more answers regarding the fund.

The source added that there are concerns about the potential for "poison pill" amendments during the reconciliation "vote-a-rama" process, as reconciliation only requires 51 votes for a proposal to pass, rather than the usual 60-vote threshold. Any poison pills would make it difficult for the president to want to sign the legislation into law, especially as he requested a June 1 deadline for reconciliation for the agencies, the source argued.

Punchbowl News reported Friday morning that the potential funding plan was at risk as a result of the debacle. The Department of Homeland Security was primarily funded on April 30 following a months-long funding lapse, but the agreement to do so still left major gaps at ICE and CBP.

"So this fund issue could have the ability to tank the whole thing. Which is really, really unfortunate timing," the source added.

Last week, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) described a tense meeting between senators and Blanche regarding the fund, but argued that "the legal basis is quite sound" in a May 22 episode of the "Verdict with Ted Cruz" podcast.

"I got to tell you, the Republican senators were pissed. People were the entire meeting; they were screaming at the acting attorney general, and he was trying to lay out the legal basis," Cruz said.

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"Listen, under Joe Biden, the Department of Justice, the FBI, the entire federal government was weaponized against American citizens. They use DOJ and the FBI as their stormtroopers to go after their political enemies," he continued.

"There needs to be accountability in terms of the people that did that, but there also needs to be accountability in terms of a remedy for the people who are targeted," he continued.

A White House official told Townhall on background on Thursday that "the Administration appreciated last week's conversation and feedback. We look forward to additional conversations as needed."

The White House has said that the fund would be open to individuals regardless of their political affiliation.

"Any American—Democrat, Republican, Independent or apolitical—can file claims with the Anti-Weaponization Fund, which are then reviewed by a committee of five," the White House's rapid response account posted.

Any American—Democrat, Republican, Independent or apolitical—can file claims with the Anti-Weaponization Fund, which are then reviewed by a committee of five.



The fund was established as a result of the IRS illegally leaking the tax returns of the Trump family and around 100… https://t.co/6QS6Op6Eas — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 20, 2026

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Meanwhile, Democrats from New York to California are proposing a 100 percent tax on any money residents get from the fund.

"And that's an action the state of California can take. It's an action we look forward to taking," Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) said in a clip posted to X earlier this week. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent replied to Newsom's proposal by saying that "there's no cure for stupid" during a Thursday White House press briefing, Townhall reported.

Townhall reached out to the Justice Department for comment.

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