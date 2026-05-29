Kathy Hochul Just Launched a New War on ICE

New York’s radical Democrat Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that she would move forward with implementing new regulations that would place a ban on Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents wearing face coverings while conducting operations in the state, as well as an entire slate of changes to "protect New Yorkers against ICE."

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🚨 JUST IN: NY Gov. Kathy Hochul is MOVING FORWARD with a ban on ICE agents wearing masks just ONE DAY after a leftist rioter told an ICE agent in Newark "I HAVE YOUR FACE! YOU'RE DEAD!"



Democrats WANT to terrorize ICE agents into submission.



They SUPPORT deranged leftists… pic.twitter.com/YX8sbKfP2v — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 29, 2026

🚨 HOLY CRAP! New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has just BANNED masks for ICE agents IMMEDIATELY after a leftist promised to kill federal agents and their families



The rioter literally screamed: "I HAVE YOUR FACE...I'll kill your family!"



Democrats are the scum of the earth, they are… pic.twitter.com/PvO7LXfp1e — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 29, 2026

The new requirements will prohibit state, local, and federal agents from wearing face coverings while conducting their duties. Carve outs have been made for sunglasses, "necessary tactical equipment,” and medical masks. The state has also prohibited any state or local agency from working with federal agents for immigration enforcement, and has created a pipeline for New Yorkers to launch lawsuits for perceived civil rights infractions.

Her announcement comes just one day after a violent rioter in Newark, New Jersey threatened to murder an ICE agent and his family, saying “I have your face…your whole f*****g family is dead.”

🚨 This is EXACTLY WHY ICE agents are FORCED to wear masks



ICE Newark rioter: “I HAVE YOUR FACE, MOTHERF***ER”



“Your WHOLE F***ING FAMILY is DEAD!”



“Your KIDS. Your WIFE. ALL DEAD!”



This is the type of TERRORISM Democrats WANT ICE agents to face by de-masking them pic.twitter.com/d36Iv8JpAj — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 28, 2026

The state of California made a similar attempt earlier this year, but was thwarted by a federal judge who stated that the new law was unconstitutional. California allows law enforcement agencies working at the state level to use face concealment while working in public, a legal challenge that New York made sure to close.

State legislators then launched a second effort to require masked agents to identify themselves, but the 9th Circuit Court likewise rejected the requirement as unconstitutional.

Any attempt by New York to implement similar measures will likely be met with the same fate.

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