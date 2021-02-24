ICE Received a Stark Warning from DHS About Coming Border Surges

(Via the Washington Examiner)

New Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told ICE that cost is no issue, and to cancel contracts and sign new ones without worry about the price tag, according to the email from ICE Chief of Staff Timothy Perry. Mr. Mayorkas said he is also pondering diverting money from the border wall “to backfill budgets later,” the email said.

“We need to prepare for border surges now,” Mr. Perry wrote to ICE’s top leadership, memorializing orders issued by Mr. Mayorkas. “We need to begin making changes immediately. We should privilege action over cost considerations; do what is needed, and the department will work on funding afterward.”

The tone of the Feb. 12 email contrasts with the public stance of the Biden administration, which has insisted that the borders aren’t open and people will be turned away.

“This email says they’re aware it is about to get out of control,” one former high-ranking department official told The Washington Times.

...

Mr. Perry, in his email, said Mr. Mayorkas is urging the immigration services to move migrants deeper into the country for processing to take pressure off the border stations.

“ICE should increase the cadence of its transport and arrange for individuals to complete their processing and ATD’ing at processing centers north of the border,” he wrote. ATD, or Alternatives to Detention, means those migrants will be released into communities with conditions like regular check-ins with officers.