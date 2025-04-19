Of Course, MSNBC Did This Before Trump Revealed More About That Deported Illegal...
Tipsheet

School Board Tells Crying Student to 'Wrap It Up' After Speaking Out Against Trans Athletes

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | April 19, 2025 9:00 AM
AP Photo/John Hanna

A young California girl stood before her local school board to share the emotional toll of competing against a biological male in sports, only to be coldly dismissed by the board president. The student, fighting back tears, detailed the injustice and heartbreak of losing to a transgender athlete, highlighting the growing frustration of young female athletes across the country. Instead of compassion or concern, school officials responded by perfectly illustrating the left’s priorities: ideology over fairness, and politics over the well-being of girls.

During the Lucia Mar Unified School District (LMUSD) board meeting, 17-year-old Celeste Diest recounted how a biological male watched both her and other girls undress before practices, describing the experience as "beyond traumatizing.” 

“I went into the women's locker room to change for track practice where I saw, at the end of my row, a biological male watching not only myself, but the other young women undress. This experience was beyond traumatizing," Diest told the school board. 

While tearing up, Diest expressed her frustration that adults make her and her peers feel their discomfort and concerns are invalid, despite their privacy being violated. She then argued that transgender athletes' XY chromosomes define the person as a male. 

“That is basic biology,” she told the school board. 

However, LMUSD board president Colleen Martin interrupted her and told her to “wrap it up.” 

Diest decided to continue speaking, asking, "What about us?" She expressed her concerns that women's rights and opportunities are being sacrificed to accommodate a man who is invading female spaces and undermining hard-earned rights.

"I just want to ask ‘what about us?’ We can not sit around and allow our rights to be given up to cater to an individual that is a man, who watches women undress and is stripping away female opportunity that once was fought for us,” she said. “Sadly we have to try and regain our rights back. I hope you put effort into the restoration of our school safety." 

When Diest walked away from the podium, her speech was applauded. However, Martin became frustrated with the audience, slamming her gavel down while attempting to end the growing applause. At one point, Martin yelled “No!” as the cheers got louder. 

