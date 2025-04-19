How Abrego Garcia's Wife Reacted When Asked About Those Domestic Abuse Allegations Says...
Appeals Court Shuts Down Judge's Contempt Proceedings Against Trump Administration...For N...
Some Familiar Supreme Court Justices Joined Libs in Blocking Further Deportation Flights
This Is What a Wife-Beating MS-13 Member Said That Made a Dem Senator...
No, Chris Van Hollen, You Didn't Just Do *That* After Meeting Wife-Beating MS-13...
The Casualties of America's Loss of Glassware Manufacturing to China
The Democratic Party Is a Movement in Search of a Leader
Trump Can Put Biden's Socialist Healthcare Policies Out to Pasture
Why the West Is So Fascinated by Islam
Why Does Union Membership Keep Declining?
The NRA Rises Again
As the New Representative of the US in Israel, Ambassador Huckabee Represents So...
Joe Biden’s $300K Speaking Fee Bombs As Bookings Stall
Senate Aides Say Chris Van Hollen’s Trip To El Salvador Likely Paid For...
Tipsheet

Of Course, MSNBC Did This Before Trump Revealed More About That Deported Illegal Alien's MS-13 Ties

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 19, 2025 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

We don’t hate the media enough. The narrative they spent days manufacturing about Abrego Garcia not being an MS-13 member imploded this week. It couldn’t come at a better time: Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) went to El Salvador to try and bust him out, Patty Morin, the mother of Rachel Morin, who was murdered in August of 2023 by an illegal, was the White House special guest in the press room this week, and we learned Garcia’s wife filed a protection order against him in 2021. The Democrats and their allies in the media went all-in defending a wife-beating MS-13 member who was here illegally and got deported.

Advertisement

They got wrecked. 

It gets better: President Trump was about to reveal what Garcia’s hand tattoos spell out. Reportedly, his wife is now covering up these signs because they spell out his affiliation with MS-13. For those who watch MSNBC, you might not know this because the network cut away before the president dropped this revelation: 

Recommended

Some Familiar Supreme Court Justices Joined Libs in Blocking Further Deportation Flights Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Liberals cannot play at this level. It’s funny to watch. The Trump team is too quick, too smart, and know what liberals would do before they even think it. The Democrats' trip to El Salvador is a textbook example.

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Some Familiar Supreme Court Justices Joined Libs in Blocking Further Deportation Flights Matt Vespa
How Abrego Garcia's Wife Reacted When Asked About Those Domestic Abuse Allegations Says Everything Matt Vespa
Appeals Court Shuts Down Judge's Contempt Proceedings Against Trump Administration...For Now Matt Vespa
Here's When a Lefty Trump Supporter Stunned CNN When Debating That Deported Illegal Alien Case Matt Vespa
This Is What a Wife-Beating MS-13 Member Said That Made a Dem Senator Cry. Are You Kidding Me? Matt Vespa
Exclusive: The Man Who Discovered Letitia James' Alleged Fraud Speaks Out Guy Benson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Some Familiar Supreme Court Justices Joined Libs in Blocking Further Deportation Flights Matt Vespa
Advertisement