Of Course, MSNBC Did This Before Trump Revealed More About That Deported Illegal Alien's MS-13 Ties

We don’t hate the media enough. The narrative they spent days manufacturing about Abrego Garcia not being an MS-13 member imploded this week. It couldn’t come at a better time: Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) went to El Salvador to try and bust him out, Patty Morin, the mother of Rachel Morin, who was murdered in August of 2023 by an illegal, was the White House special guest in the press room this week, and we learned Garcia’s wife filed a protection order against him in 2021. The Democrats and their allies in the media went all-in defending a wife-beating MS-13 member who was here illegally and got deported.

They got wrecked.

It gets better: President Trump was about to reveal what Garcia’s hand tattoos spell out. Reportedly, his wife is now covering up these signs because they spell out his affiliation with MS-13. For those who watch MSNBC, you might not know this because the network cut away before the president dropped this revelation:

This is the hand of the man that the Democrats feel should be brought back to the United States, because he is such “a fine and innocent person.” They said he is not a member of MS-13, even though he’s got MS-13 tattooed onto his knuckles, and two Highly Respected Courts found… pic.twitter.com/31sNr2k1SK — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2025

Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s wife, Jennifer Vasquez Sura, has strategically censored her partner’s left hand in the photo she uploaded on her TikTok to promote her GoFundMe. @nayibbukele, can you release the full resolution photos from the photoshoot meeting he had with… pic.twitter.com/6KP3GsjMIV — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) April 18, 2025

This is exactly what we mean when we say FAKE NEWS! https://t.co/ZmaEx4fPJy — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) April 18, 2025

When kilmar abrego garcia sees his wife https://t.co/6nKjWsyotB pic.twitter.com/tiVDO8bUqR — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) April 18, 2025

Liberals cannot play at this level. It’s funny to watch. The Trump team is too quick, too smart, and know what liberals would do before they even think it. The Democrats' trip to El Salvador is a textbook example.