How Abrego Garcia's Wife Reacted When Asked About Those Domestic Abuse Allegations Says Everything

Her reaction says it all: Jennifer Vasquez Sura’s noticeable pause when asked if she was afraid of her husband, Abrego Garcia, when she filed a protection order against him in 2021?

“You did take out an order of protection against your husband in 2021. Were you in fear of your husband?” asked GMA co-host Michael Strahan.

After a long pause, Sura said, “My husband is alive that’s all I can say.”

“Ok. I’m not going to press you on that,” replied Strahan.

That says it all. Side note, it's in-keeping with Democrats to support abusers of women.

Strahan should have pressed on this matter because Garcia, who was deported to El Salvador, has become the latest poster boy for the anti-Trump resistance. He’s called a “Maryland man” or “Maryland constituent” in the media, with endless stories about how his MS-13 ties are dubious. New Justice Department documents prove Garcia’s affiliation. He’s also a wife-beater. The Democrats went all-in on making this man some martyr and he’s a piece of trash. The media and the Democrats can’t play at this level anymore, not with Trump on the political scene. They can’t beat him.

DOJ has uploaded documents on Abrego-Garcia's 2019 Arrest. They are from PG County Police. They say Abrego-Garcia was with guys who were known MS-13, and who had drugs on them. pic.twitter.com/oHYgasuYaK — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) April 16, 2025

DOJ releases additional information about “Maryland man” and illegal alien Kilmar Abrego Garcia.



In 2019 the Prince George’s County Police Gang Unit determined Garcia was an MS-13 gang member w/ contacts to other members. He admitted he was in the U.S. illegally after arrest… pic.twitter.com/7aIFn7Pqrm — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 16, 2025

🚨BREAKING: DOJ & DHS release Kilmer Abrego Garcia documents.



He was arrested in the company of known MS-13 gang members carrying marijuana and cash.



A credible source confirmed he's an active MS-13 member with the rank "Chequeo" and the nickname "Chele."



In 2021, his wife… pic.twitter.com/mPwFG7g8hZ — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) April 16, 2025

Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s wife, Jennifer Vasquez Sura, has strategically censored her partner’s left hand in the photo she uploaded on her TikTok to promote her GoFundMe. @nayibbukele, can you release the full resolution photos from the photoshoot meeting he had with… pic.twitter.com/6KP3GsjMIV — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) April 18, 2025

This public relations stunt has become a beaucoup in-kind contribution event for Trump and the Republicans.