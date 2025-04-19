Of Course, MSNBC Did This Before Trump Revealed More About That Deported Illegal...
How Abrego Garcia's Wife Reacted When Asked About Those Domestic Abuse Allegations Says Everything

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 19, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Her reaction says it all: Jennifer Vasquez Sura’s noticeable pause when asked if she was afraid of her husband, Abrego Garcia, when she filed a protection order against him in 2021?

“You did take out an order of protection against your husband in 2021. Were you in fear of your husband?” asked GMA co-host Michael Strahan. 

After a long pause, Sura said, “My husband is alive that’s all I can say.” 

“Ok. I’m not going to press you on that,” replied Strahan. 

That says it all. Side note, it's in-keeping with Democrats to support abusers of women. 

Strahan should have pressed on this matter because Garcia, who was deported to El Salvador, has become the latest poster boy for the anti-Trump resistance. He’s called a “Maryland man” or “Maryland constituent” in the media, with endless stories about how his MS-13 ties are dubious. New Justice Department documents prove Garcia’s affiliation. He’s also a wife-beater. The Democrats went all-in on making this man some martyr and he’s a piece of trash. The media and the Democrats can’t play at this level anymore, not with Trump on the political scene. They can’t beat him.

This public relations stunt has become a beaucoup in-kind contribution event for Trump and the Republicans.

