This Is What a Wife-Beating MS-13 Member Said That Made a Dem Senator Cry. Are You Kidding Me?

Why is the media ignored and mocked? Look no further than the latest narrative they’re spinning for the deported illegal alien MS-13 member. Yes, the one who had a 2021 protection order filed against by his wife, the man who Democrats think is some political prisoner. He was here illegally as a wife-beating gangbanger.

And if he ever came back, he’d be re-arrested and deported again. Abrego Garcia is the Left’s latest attempt to place public pressure on the Trump administration’s deportation policies. There’s one problem: most Americans want these guys out of there. Now, we’re being subjected to outright propaganda, like how Garcia described his detention. It brought Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) to tears. Democrats care more about illegal alien gang members than Americans (via NYT):

Senator Chris Van Hollen said on Friday that Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, the Maryland man mistakenly deported by the Trump administration, reported having been traumatized inside a maximum-security prison in El Salvador before being transferred to another detention facility, where he remains in isolation. The Maryland Democrat, who traveled to El Salvador to press for Mr. Abrego Garcia’s release and ended up meeting with him in San Salvador, said that Mr. Abrego Garcia had been transferred nine days ago from the Terrorism Confinement Center, or CECOT, to a lower-level facility in Santa Ana. “He said that the conditions were better at this new detention center, but he was still in a total blackout,” Mr. Van Hollen said in an interview before arriving back in Washington. “No news from the outside world. Can’t speak to anybody at all.” At a news conference at Dulles International Airport after returning, Mr. Van Hollen said that Mr. Abrego Garcia had told him that during his nearly three weeks at the maximum-security prison, “he was not afraid of the other prisoners in his immediate cell, but that he was traumatized by being at CECOT and fearful of many of the prisoners in other cell blocks who called out to him and taunted him in various ways.”

And? Is there more to this because I couldn’t care less? This is the life he chose. He’s not a good guy, so sorry if I think he deserves to be right where he is in his home country, and in jail.