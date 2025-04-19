Of Course, MSNBC Did This Before Trump Revealed More About That Deported Illegal...
Tipsheet

Appeals Court Shuts Down Judge's Contempt Proceedings Against Trump Administration...For Now

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 19, 2025 6:30 AM
Diego M. Radzinschi/ALM via AP

Judge James Boasberg’s contempt proceedings for the Trump administration got ground to a halt yesterday. An appeals court slowed the rogue judge’s roll in his monomaniacal attempts to wrest power away from the executive on matters over which he has zero authority. The Supreme Court also affirmed this. Boasberg is just angry that he got spanked for overreaching on the deportation flights of Tren de Aragua. He claims his unlawful order was ignored. It should have been since this isn’t your wheelhouse, little judge.

You do not have the authority to order the executive to turn planes packed with terrorists around. It once again shows how it’s the Left and only the Left who are using extrajudicial shenanigans to stop the Trump agenda. The order is only temporary, however (via The Hill):

A divided federal appeals court panel on Friday temporarily halted U.S. District Judge James Boasberg’s contempt proceedings against the Trump administration over its deportation flights to El Salvador last month. 

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit indicated its order is intended to provide “sufficient opportunity” for the court to consider the government’s appeal and “should not be construed in any way as a ruling on the merits of that motion.” 

But for now, it prevents Boasberg from moving ahead with his efforts to hold administration officials in contempt. The judge on Wednesday  found probable cause for contempt, calling the government’s refusal to turn around the March 15 deportation flights “a willful disregard” for the court’s order. 

The three-judge D.C. Circuit panel split 2-1. The two Trump appointees, Judges Gregory Katsas and Neomi Rao, ruled for the administration. Judge Cornelia Pillard, an appointee of former President Obama, dissented. 

[…] 

The ruling landed within seconds of Boasberg wrapping an emergency hearing on a request from the American Civil Liberties Union to block what it says is a new, imminent wave of deportations to El Salvador. 

At the hearing, Deputy Assistant Attorney General Drew Ensign insisted no flights are planned through Saturday but cautioned, “I have also been told to say that they reserve the right to remove people tomorrow.” 

Some Familiar Supreme Court Justices Joined Libs in Blocking Further Deportation Flights Matt Vespa
On this matter, the ACLU’s motion, at least Boasberg admitted he cannot do anything. Trump and his team expected this nonsense. It's annoying veering on disturbing regarding the lengths left-wing and egomanaical judges will go to stop someone with whom they disagree poltically. 

