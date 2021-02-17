Here's What Trump Said When Asked If He's Running for President

On Wednesday, former President Donald Trump gave his first interviews since leaving the White House. While the former president discussed the remarkable life of radio legend and conservative icon Rush Limbaugh, Trump also fielded other questions, like if he will be running for president in 2024.

Newsmax's Geg Kelly tried pinning the one-term president down multiple times on the subject of a possible run.

"Again, look, it's a no-brainer, right?" Kelly asked. "You're going to run for president in 2024, right?"

"Well, we have tremendous support. I won't say yet, but we have tremendous support. And I'm looking at poll numbers and they're through the roof," said Trump.

Trump said his poll numbers have improved following his latest impeachment.

"I'm the only guy who gets impeached and my numbers go up," Trump joked.

Trump left the possibility of a presidential run at "you'll see what happens."

"It’s too early to say, but I see a lot of great polls out there. That's for sure," said Trump.

Trump also failed to give concrete answers regarding a possible return to social media, but did rule out taking over for Rush on radio.

Earlier on Wednesday, the former president ripped the GOP establishment for failing to support him after the election.

In a statement earlier this week, Trump responded to criticism from Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who Trump called "a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack."

McConnell had blasted the former president, blaming him for inciting the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S Capitol, the day the former president was acquitted by the Senate.