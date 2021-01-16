Oh Look, Leftists Are Harassing Cops Again

The left's phony support for cops didn't last very long as BLM and Antifa supporters resumed their endless war against the police on Saturday. The left-wing mob's tired chanting, "f*ck the police," was heard loud and clear as rioters clashed with officers in New York City.

Warning: Strong Language

Happening now in NYC. BLM and Antifa clashing with NYPD. pic.twitter.com/uZ0Kep0knf — Joel Fischer (@JFNYC1) January 17, 2021

Democrats had a very brief love affair with police officers following last week's riot at the U.S. Capitol. A Trump-supporting Capitol Police officer, Brian Sicknick, was tragically killed after being reportedly struck in the head by a fire extinguisher.

Never letting a crisis go to waste, Democrats wrapped themselves in the thin blue line flag and forgot all about their hatred for the "bastards" they spent much of the previous year denouncing. The left's calls to defund the police and replace cops with social workers went out the window as soon as Democrats became the targets of an angry mob.

The Capitol riot was absolutely disgraceful and indefensible, but so are all the left-wing riots that will continue to go on because Democrat leaders excuse and encourage violence on their side.

Hundreds of cops were injured during left-wing riots and several people were killed. Most Democratic leaders didn't bat an eye. Some even called for continued unrest in the streets and joined the media in downplaying and ignoring the violence.

Things seem to be getting back to normal. Leftists are hating cops again, and Republicans are assembling peacefully.