A Judge *Did What Now* Regarding That Deported Illegal Alien Case

Another district judge has gone off the deep end regarding the deported illegal alien case. Abrego Garcia was here illegally and deported—and he’s not coming back. El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele said he wasn’t going to release him. The Supreme Court noted the district courts must clarify what effectuate means regarding securing Garcia’s return. The truth is they can’t. District courts do not have this authority, as it’s a matter of foreign affairs. Still, that hasn’t stopped these rogue judges from issuing unlawful rulings. Now, the Trump White House is being subjected to an intensive inquiry as to why they’re not re-importing this illegal alien (via NBC News):

The judge presiding over the case of a man who was mistakenly deported by the U.S. government to a prison in El Salvador suggested Tuesday that she was weighing contempt proceedings against the Trump administration. U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis ordered administration officials to turn over evidence of their efforts to secure the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia to the U.S. since she first ordered his return, saying the government had shown her "nothing" to date. Attorneys for Abrego Garcia had asked that the administration be found in contempt of court over its inaction. The judge said she wants to review the evidence the administration submits, which is expected to include sworn depositions, before ruling on the matter. Speaking for the administration, Drew Ensign of the Justice Department said the government had complied with the judge's orders. He also said that if Abrego Garcia were to show up at a port of entry, we "would facilitate his return" into the U.S. before taking him into custody.

He’s not coming back. Even if he were released, he’d be re-arrested and deported again. He will never live here as a legal or American citizen. The lawfare continues, and no doubt these radical judges are going to try to make an impeachment case here for their allies in the Democratic Party.

