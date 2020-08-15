WATCH: Squad Member Calls for 'Unrest in the Streets'

During an appearance on one of MSNBC's low-rating shows, Squad member Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) called for unrest in American streets in response to the Left's latest conspiracy theory that President Trump is using the postal service to somehow "sabotage" the November election.

"There needs to be unrest in the streets for as long as there is unrest in our lives, and unfortunately, there's plenty to go around," Pressley declared on Saturday, following weeks of violent left-wing riots in American cities.

Pressley instructed the violent leftists to continue to "show up," saying that "there needs to be unrest in the streets for as long as there is unrest in our lives, and unfortunately, there's plenty to go around." Democrats keep finding excuses for the mob to riot. First, it was police brutality. Next, it was racist statues. Then, it was systemic racism. Now, it's a conspiracy theory about the post office.

The violent mob does not need any more encouragement from its Democrat leaders. As Pressley called for unrest, a mob of leftists were busy targeting the DC home of USPS Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and his family. The mob has been threatening, harassing and intimidating government officials and their families, having targeted the home of acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf this past month.

"This is as much about public outcry, and organizing, and mobilizing, and applying pressure so that this GOP-led Senate, and that these governors who continue to carry water for this administration, putting the American people in harm's way, turning a deaf ear to the needs of our families, our communities -- hold them accountable," Pressley stated.

Does Pressley's warped brain really believe that violent protesters out on the streets assaulting people, vandalizing property, attacking police officers, throwing explosives, breaking windows, destroying businesses, taking over entire neighborhoods, and frightening and harassing the families of government officials, are somehow "people in harm's way"? It's everyday Americans and members of the community whose lives are being destroyed because of the unrest in the streets.

Pressley doesn't care about her constituents or their communities. It's always been about the November election. With their latest conspiracy theory, Democrats are already planting the seeds to declare the results of the 2020 election illegitimate.