Marjorie Taylor Greene Made a Stock Trade – Now Democrats Are Clamoring for a Witch Trial

The Democrats have discovered a deep and abiding interest in the evils of insider trading. Ever since President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause to the global tariffs folks on the left have been dealing out accusations of insider trading like Oprah Winfrey handing out new cars.

Now, their sights are set on Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who apparently bought “tens and hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of stock” days before Trump announced the pause, according to The New York Times.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican of Georgia, disclosed on Monday that she had purchased between tens and hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of stock on April 8 and 9, the day before and the day of President Trump’s announcement that he was pausing a sweeping set of global tariffs, a pivot that sent the stock market soaring out of a sizable slump. Ms. Greene bought between about $21,000 and $315,000 in stocks on those days. The day before Mr. Trump’s move, she also dumped between $50,000 and $100,0000 in Treasury bills, according to required public disclosures made to the House. The report came as Democrats in Congress have demanded investigations of whether the president’s whipsawing moves on trade might have been aimed at manipulating the market and giving his allies a lucrative opportunity for insider trading.

Shortly before announcing the 90-day tariff pause, Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social: “THIS IS A GREAT TIME TO BUY!!!”

This prompted The Desperate Democrats™ to pounce on the opportunity to falsely accuse everyone they don’t like of insider trading, claiming that they possessed secret information, allowing them to capitalize on the yo-yo stock market. Sen. Elizabeth “Lieawatha” Warren (D-MA) recently urged the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch an investigation into the president and his allies over the matter.

When asked about the matter, Greene explained she signed a fiduciary agreement “to allow my financial advisor to control my investments,” which “are reported with full transparency.”

The truth is that Democrats don’t want answers from Rep. Greene. They want Greene to answer for winning in the stock market.

I know it is rare for Democrats and their comrades in the media to venture outside of their echo chambers. But if they had, perhaps they would have realized Truth Social is a public platform that anyone can read, meaning there could have been many who decided to buy stocks after seeing Trump’s post.

So, do Democrats plan to launch investigations into anyone who decided to buy after Trump made his remarks? How many Americans do these people plan to investigate? Doesn’t insider trading require that people receive information the rest of us are not privy to?

Apparently, folks on the left have not quite thought this through. If anything, this issue should be used to highlight the fact that several members of Congress – on both sides – have repeatedly called for banning stock trades among lawmakers without actually taking any action to pass legislation to this effect.