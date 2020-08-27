Really? That's How CNN Covered the Leftist Violence Ravaging Kenosha?

I’ll say it again. You simply cannot make this stuff up. You can’t. It’s as if CNN and the rest of the liberal media establishment don’t know that we can, you know, fact-check them in real-time. Hell, even what’s happening in the background of their on-the-ground coverage undercuts what their so-called reporters are spewing onto the airwaves. Right now, Kenosha, Wisconsin is engulfed in flames over the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake, who was shot several times. He’s going to live, but he’s paralyzed. More details are trickling in but the Department of Justice will be investigating the shooting. Our own Julio Rosas is there covering the riots. It’s an absolute war zone, with gunfire erupting between rioters and armed citizens who are there trying to curb the looting. Some of these armed folks actually support Black Lives Matter activists, but the looting is a bridge too far for them.

Still, as fires rage and shots are fired, CNN decided to say that these “protests” were “fiery, but mostly peaceful.” I’m not making this up (via Fox News):

“Fiery but mostly peaceful”



Who did it better? CNN’s Omar Jimenez or MSNBC’s Ali Velshi?pic.twitter.com/97EY8miH4G — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 27, 2020

CNN national correspondent Omar Jimenez was reporting live in the early hours on Tuesday morning on the unrest that had taken place in Kenosha, Wis., following the police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake. Jimenez was standing in front of a raging fire and the chyron at the bottom of the screen read, "FIERY BUT MOSTLY PEACEFUL PROTESTS AFTER POLICE SHOOTING." The image, which didn't surface until Wednesday night, sparked jokes across social media.

It’s a throwback to when MSNBC’s Ali Velshi said pretty much the same thing in Minneapolis last May as a building burned behind him.

And people wonder why the chant “CNN sucks” remains popular and why CNN is mocked routinely. This is fake news. The liberal media’s downplaying of the leftist rioting is just a classic and predictable move. They couldn’t remove Trump with their media-manufactured myth about Russian collusion. Now, they’re running interference for their Democrat allies by making it harder for the wider public to see the chaos in these cities. This is the 21st century, and we’re not North Korea. People can and do see for themselves, which is why the riots are starting to seep into the polling data, which is not good for the Joe Biden camp. It’s got to the point where even some CNN hosts are now saying that the rioting must stop because…it’s hurting Democrats.

And here's part two. Maddow takes great offense to @KristiNoem's "caricature" of Democrat-run cities while Durkan says her ability to effectively serve as mayor has been hindered "because the president and Fox News were so insistent on driving that message." #GOPConvention pic.twitter.com/3uFQO1r2tC — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 27, 2020