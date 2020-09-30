Violence

AP Issues New Guidance for Reporters to Cover Up Leftist Violence

Bronson Stocking
|
Posted: Sep 30, 2020 9:55 PM
Source: AP Photo/Morry Gash

Mobs of violent left-wing kooks have been roaming the streets of American cities for months terrorizing residents, murdering Trump supporters, beating people to a pulp, shooting police officers, and assaulting drivers in vehicles. But you wouldn't know any of this if you consumed news exclusively from the mainstream media because the mainstream media doesn't want you to know about it. 

The Associated Press (AP) issues guidelines, closely adhered to by many journalists, dictating what words are politically correct at the time and what words to avoid. The AP issued new guidance on Wednesday telling journalists to avoid using the word "riot" when covering leftwing events and refrain from reporting on property destruction because, according to the AP, such reporting has been used in the past as a way to stigmatize protests against lynching and racial injustice. To the AP, it's not the job of journalists to report the news. It's the job of journalists to advance a left-wing narrative. 

The AP dictates that "unrest" should be used instead of the word "riot" because it's less "emotional." The AP then points out how great the words "protest" and "demonstration" are because both words can technically refer to violent and peaceful gatherings alike and help gloss over the violence. 

The press is an absolute joke, a threat to free speech and democracy. 

